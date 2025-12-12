Taylor Swift’s End Of An Era Includes 2 Adorable Phone Calls With Travis Kelce

Spoilers for Taylor Swift: The End Of An Era ahead. Travis Kelce isn’t in Taylor Swift’s new Disney+ docuseries just yet — but he’s there in spirit. In the first episode of The End of an Era, which premiered on Dec. 12, the musician shares two adorable phone calls with her fiancé, before and after her first post-Vienna show at London’s Wembley Stadium, giving rare insight into their relationship.

A Sweet Check-In

Swift calls Kelce as she’s heading to the venue, and they both lament that he couldn’t be at the show that night. “I want to be there,” he says, leading her to sarcastically respond, “Why do you have to be in the NFL?”

When Swift tells him she’s going to prepare a surprise acoustic performance with Ed Sheeran just hours before the show, Kelce is utterly wowed. “How are you guys so good? [That] you can just do a little, like, in-the-back-room rehearsal,” he marvels.

However, Swift is just as impressed by his ability to memorize “36,000 plays that are all tactical missions,” she says, adding that, in fact, the two have “basically the same job” despite working in vastly different fields. “I got songs to remember, you got plays to remember.”

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

“You got teammates, I got teammates,” Kelce offers.

“You’ve got Coach Reid, I’ve got... my mom,” Swift jokes, making them both erupt in laughter. (She would later continue the metaphor while promoting The Life of a Showgirl, noting on BBC Radio 2 that “we’re both competitive in fun ways. Not in ways that eat away at us, but we just love it.”)

Post-Show Celebration

After leaving the stage, Swift calls Kelce to tell him how relieved she was that the show went well, considering her nerves beforehand due to the Vienna terrorist threat. “It went so great,” she says. “I’m so happy.”

“Oh, I can hear it in your voice so much,” Kelce responds.

“I’m so relieved. Baby, it’s like the crowd knew that I needed a pick-me-up,” Swift says. “Like, when I walked out on stage, they were wilder than I’ve ever seen. I’m so happy to be back doing this in a functional way. Like, I was so happy that I thought I was gonna forget how to play guitar and sing.”

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That frenzied thrill continued well beyond the show, with cameras following Swift’s wind-down routine back at her hotel. “I’ll go to sleep when I’m tired — and when I’m tired is like 4 in the morning,” she explains. “So I just watch tons of TV, I eat room service in bed, I sign a box of 2,000 CDs, and then I’m tired. And then we do the whole thing again.”