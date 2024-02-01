Travis Kelce Reveals When His Romance With Taylor Swift First Began

Travis Kelce is sharing the origins of his love story with Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs player opened up about the early days of their relationship on the Jan. 31 episode of The Pat McAfee Show podcast, revealing that he and Swift were already dating before she attended her first Chiefs game in Sept. 2023.

Swift was photographed at the game cheering on her now-boyfriend as his team took on the Chicago Bears — fuelling romance rumors at the time.

“We had known each other for close to a month up to that point,” Kelce disclosed, adding: “I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It's been nothing but a wonderful year, man.”

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs game. Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Kelce’s recollection aligns with Swift’s, who also revealed to TIME in Dec. 2023 that she and the Chiefs tight end were already an item during her first game.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” Swift disclosed. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“I’m Having Fun”

Kelce also admitted on the The Pat McAfee Show podcast that the attention surrounding his dating life with Swift is “brand new,” describing it as a “crazy, crazy ride.”

“I'm having fun with it,” he continued. “The majority of the world is having fun with it, outside all the cranky NFL fans that just don't want to see the Chiefs win.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Gotham/GC Images

The Kansas City Chiefs star — who will play against the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 — also confirmed that he won’t be attending the 2024 Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, where Swift is nominated in six major categories.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for,” Kelce continued on the The Pat McAfee Show podcast. “But I think I got practice on Sunday.”

Travis & Taylor’s Romance

Rumors of the couple’s romance first began when Kelce stopped by Swift’s Eras Tour at the Arrowhead Stadium and attempted to give her his phone number.

“If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he revealed on the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast in 2023.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Swift later revealed to TIME that their relationship started soon after Kelce “very adorably put me on blast on his podcast.”

“We started hanging out right after that,” she continued. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”