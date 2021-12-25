Peloton Members Can Finally Work Out To Taylor Swift’s Music

Swifties, get your spin shoes ready. On Saturday, Dec. 25, Peloton announced that it’s teaming up with Taylor Swift for its final artist series of the year, meaning that riders will finally be able to spin and belt out the lyrics to “All Too Well” and cry at the same time. According to People, the “Message in a Bottle” singer’s music will soundtrack a variety of classes, including cycling, running, yoga, strength, and more.

“Some guessed it. Even more hoped for it. Taylor Swift’s music. Now on Peloton,” the exercise equipment company revealed on Instagram on Christmas Day. “Experience class after class, song after song of Red (Taylor’s Version) in one of the most anticipated Artist Series we’ve ever made. All of the heartbreak. All of the hope. All of the classes, Red (Taylor’s Version).”

Of course, loyal Swifties and Peloton riders are thrilled by the news, and many of them have been waiting for this day since the bike first arrived on their doorstep. “WHEN I SAY I SCREAMED,” Instagram user @abigaelgracewilson commented. @kkartalias echoed that sentiment, calling the collaboration “the best Christmas gift” that anyone could ever receive.

Some folks in the comments even called it a “Christmas miracle” that Swift’s music would finally be incorporated into Peloton workouts. According to Forbes, the pop star’s music was once used in the brand’s cardio and strength classes, but several popular artists pulled their music from Peloton’s programming altogether after music publishers filed a copyright lawsuit in 2019.

In hindsight, die-hard Swift fans probably should’ve known the collaboration was coming. On Dec. 13, which just so happened to be the “Forever Winter” singer’s 32nd birthday, Peloton teased the final artist series of the year without revealing who the artist was. All the company wrote at the time was that riders wouldn’t “want to miss this one,” and boy, were they right.

Swift is now part of a growing list of popular musicians who’ve collaborated with Peloton for its artist series, including Justin Bieber, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, the Spice Girls, Beyoncé, and more. Furthermore, Swift’s series arguably comes at the perfect time. As people around their world are thinking about their New Year’s resolutions for 2022, the 10-minute-version of “All Too Well” is the perfect reason to get back in the saddle.