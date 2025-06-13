Sports games and jewels don’t always go together... unless you’re Taylor Swift. Since dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift has been hitting up more stadiums, not to perform for her millions of adoring fans, but to watch sports. She’s even come up with a signature uniform. For big championships, the “Bejeweled” songstress gets blinged out. Her now-viral look at the 2024 Super Bowl, for example, included crystal-slit black jeans. She replicated the sparkly denim motif when she attended the following year’s games, wearing sparkly, embellished jean shorts.

On Thursday, June 12, Swift expanded her repertoire and attended a hockey game, the fourth of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers. At the Floridian event, she slipped back into her sporting style sensibilities with yassified basics.

Taylor’s Co-Ords Were Bejeweled

To stay comfortable, Swift wore beige tracksuit-esque co-ords. Instead of terry cloth or a thicker sweatsuit blend, the hitmaker wore a set crafted in a breezy nylon. It featured a zip-up collared jacket with a cropped waist and garterized high-rise shorts with a teeny-tiny hemline.

Nothing about the neutral number, however, was nondescript. Designed by Area, both pieces were lined with crystals on the seams, diagonally running down the jacket’s torso and lining her shorts’ sides and pockets. (Her famous crystal-encrusted cutout jeans from last year’s Super Bowl were from the same brand.) She zhuzhed up her look even more with diamond jewelry, including earrings, a bracelet, and rings.

Brian Babineau/National Hockey League/Getty Images

Later that night, she was also spotted with a Chanel 25 bag, which retails for $6,900. While the bag is a much steeper purchase, her set isn’t as eye-watering. Both her jacket and shorts are still available for $995 and $595, respectively.

Her Signature Red Lip

The outfit’s lone pop of color came in the form of her signature red lip. She kept the rest of her look low-key and put-together with a braided ponytail.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

A Matching Moment

#Tayvis fans would be happy to know that they turned their date night into a cute his-and-hers matching moment. Like the “Karma” singer, Kelce also wore a coordinated sweater and shorts set and topped it off with a khaki cap, aka the inverse of her colors.

Brian Babineau/National Hockey League/Getty Images

They polish up real nice.