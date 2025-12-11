Taylor Swift Responds To Critics Who Say “Give Someone Else A Turn”

As Taylor Swift closes one chapter with her aptly titled Disney+ docuseries The End of an Era, it’s only natural that she’s looking toward the next one. And spoiler alert — she doesn’t plan on stepping away from the spotlight.

The Career Of A Showgirl

During a Dec. 10 visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Swift shared longevity is the trait she most admires in people. “Career longevity, friendship longevity, longevity in their relationships, you know, how do you keep a good thing going?” she said. “I think there are certain corners of our society that really love that and look up to longevity.”

But Swift acknowledged her critics, too. “There are also corners that are like, Give someone else a turn! Can’t you just go away so we can talk about how good you were?” she said. “And I’m like... I don’t want to.”

Looking Ahead

It’s not the first time Swift has touched on the subject. As fans will remember, Swift previously explored this theme in in the Red (Taylor’s Version) vault track, “Nothing New,” writing: “Lord what will become of me once I’ve lost my novelty?”

She also recently shut down speculation that The Life of a Showgirl might be her last album, following her engagement to Travis Kelce. “That’s a shockingly offensive thing to say. That’s not why people get married, so that they can quit their job,” she said during an October appearance on BBC Radio 2’s The Breakfast Show.

At the time, Swift said she knew her fans “love to panic sometimes,” but offered a reassuring reminder: “I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do, and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music.”

Brooke Sutton/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swifties are happy to keep the party going, too, as evidenced by Swift’s record-smashing Eras Tour and, more recently, the rollout of The Life of a Showgirl — the success of which established Swift as the solo artist with the most No. 1 albums, per Billboard.

“I have 4 million thank you’s I want to send to the fans, and 4 million reasons to feel even more proud of this album than I already was,” Swift wrote after TLOAS sold 4 million equivalent album units in its first week. “I’ll cherish this feeling forever.”