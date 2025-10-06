Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, has spurred no shortage of fan theories. Starting in the wee hours of release day on Oct. 3, Swifties got to work dissecting the loaded lyrics of songs like “CANCELLED!” and “Actually Romantic” to determine who the musician might be supporting or shading.

Of course, Swift is unlikely to reveal the subject of a specific track. But there is one theory she’s happy to address — and promptly shut down.

Is Showgirl Taylor Swift’s Last Album?

During Swift’s Oct. 6 appearance on BBC Radio 2’s The Breakfast Show, host Scott Mills asked if The Life of a Showgirl would be the singer-songwriter’s last album.

“What? No,” she said.

Mills had seen fans speculating that Swift’s plans to marry Travis Kelce — the pair got engaged in August — might affect her career. “I just saw some fans going, ‘Well, she’s going to get married, and then she’s going to have children, and then it’s going to be the last album,’” he explained.

Fortunately, Swift was quick to set the record straight. “That’s a shockingly offensive thing to say. That’s not why people get married, so that they can quit their job,” she said.

She did acknowledge that her fans “love to panic sometimes,” but reiterated that she’s not going anywhere. “I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do, and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music.”

David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Looking To The Future

Swift said that the pair’s passion for their respective fields brings them together, explaining, “There’s no point in time where he’s going to be like, ‘I’m really upset that you’re still making music. The music thing that I signed up for, that I knew you love, I thought you were going to stop doing that.’”

In fact, she also pointed out that their jobs are surprisingly similar, noting that they both perform for three-and-a-half hours in NFL stadiums. “For him, it’s a game. For me, it’s a show. We just call them different things,” she said. “We both have teams. It’s a very similar thing. And we’re both competitive in fun ways. Not in ways that eat away at us, but we just love it.”

While Swift has no plans to step away from music, she does sing about her hopes for a peaceful personal life in the Showgirl track “Wi$h Li$t.” In addition to wanting “a couple kids” and a “driveway with a basketball hoop,” Swift shares her desire for privacy. “We tell the world to leave us the f*ck alone and they do,” she sings. “Wow.”