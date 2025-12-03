Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have yet to experience a key relationship milestone: their first big fight. On the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce revealed that he’s never argued with his fiancée, after over two years of dating (at least not yet).

Speaking with guest George Clooney, Kelce and his brother, Jason, grilled the actor about his claims from a CBS Mornings interview in April that he’s never argued with his wife, Amal, after 10 years of marriage. In response, Clooney cleverly flipped the script on Kelce and his new fiancée. “No, I'm not lying,” he insisted. “Travis, shall we ask you the same questions?”

Kelce took the pivot in stride, laughing and admitting that he was correct. “Well, it's only been two and a half years, and you're right,” he said. “I haven't gotten into an argument. Never once.” Clooney went on to explain just why he never fights with Amal, asking, “Neither of us are gonna win the argument, so why get in?”

He continued, “Dude, I’m 64 years old. What am I gonna argue about at this point? I've met this incredible woman, she's beautiful and smart, and she stands for all the most important things that I believe in in the world. And I can't believe how lucky I am. So what am I going to fight about?”

Clooney then joked with the brothers that they could learn from him and follow his example. “I am for sure,” Kelce admitted. “I’m just taking notes this whole time, big guy. You don't even know.”

Taylor & Travis’ Relationship Dynamic

While Swift and Kelce have been public about their relationship, never shying away from stepping out together or the occasional Instagram post, they make sure not to get too candid. However, Kelce did inspire some songs on Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and once in a while, the NFL player will drop some insights into their relationship.

In August, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram, writing, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” In a follow-up interview with Erin Andrews, Kelce admitted that he cried during the proposal, saying “the palms were definitely sweating” before popping the question, but explained why he wanted to ask for her hand in marriage.

“It’s been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her,” he stated. “She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable in who I am.”