Taylor Swift’s music continues to bring fans together, including this mother-daughter duo. On December 20, a fan named Jenny posted a video on TikTok, talking about their experience bonding over Swift’s music with their nine-year-old daughter.

Jenny said that her daughter looks up to Swift “for everything” and has become the “no. 1 Swiftie” between the two of them. The nine-year-old also said that they’ve had the best year with her mom, and Jenny attributes it to their shared passion for Swift.

Swift commented on the video, which has over 270K likes as of publishing. “You just reminded me of why this year has been so special,” she wrote. “I’m so moved by what you said. It reminds me of me and my mom and the memories we made at that age.”

“You Have Changed My ‘Mom’ Heart”

The fan added that she and her daughter both went to the Eras Tour separately (she in Nashville and her daughter in Atlanta), but they did see the Eras Tour movie in theaters five times together.

Taylor Swift in 2023. Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“These memories will last a lifetime,” Jenny said towards the end of the video. “I just want you to know that you have changed my ‘mom’ heart and have brought my daughter and I closer together.”

Taylor & Andrea Swift

The TikTok video reminded Swift of her relationship with her own mother, Andrea Swift. She’s spoken fondly about their closeness throughout her career. In 2020, she told Variety that Andrea is her “guiding force.”

“Remembering all the times that we had when she was my only friend when I was 13 and I couldn’t understand why my friends were being so mean to me,” she told Taste of Country in 2011. “She would just take me on these adventures and we would drive around and go to towns we’d never seen before.”

Taylor and Andrea Swift in 2015. Cooper Neill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She dedicated the song “The Best Day” from her album Fearless to Andrea. She debuted it for her mom during the holidays, according to Taste of Country.

“When I got the track I synced up all of these home videos from when I was a little kid to go along with the song like a music video,” Swift said at the time, “and played it for her on Christmas Eve and she was crying her eyes out.”

Swift also wrote the Lover song “Soon You’ll Get Better” about her mother’s brain tumor diagnosis.