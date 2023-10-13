Taylor Swift Cut These 5 Songs From The Eras Tour Movie

Spoilers ahead for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Back when Taylor Swift announced her Eras Tour cinematic experience in August, it was reported that no songs would be cut from the concert film, despite its runtime being shorter than the three-and-a-half-hour show. However, that appears to not be the case.

As fans discovered when it unexpectedly premiered in theaters early on Oct. 12, Swift cut five songs that are usually on the Eras Tour setlist from its accompanying movie.

Naturally, none of Swift’s eras were removed entirely, with each of Swift’s ten studio albums having at least one song represented in the movie. However, only a few albums were safe from omissions, including her most recent record Midnights and her first Grammy Album of the Year winner Fearless.

Thankfully, the cuts have not affected the film’s quality. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, directed by Sam Wrench, is being met with rapturous applause from critics, already garnering a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Its two-hour-and-45-minute runtime is still more than enough to make viewers feel like they’re at the actual concert, complete with relatable audience reactions and fan chants that are incorporated into the film.

However, the movie managed to keep a few moments sacred for Swifties who were able to attend the concert in real life or are lucky enough to have tickets to 2024 shows (assuming she doesn’t amend her 45-song setlist before then).

If you want to prepare yourself before heading to the movie theater, here are the five Eras Tour songs you won’t hear at the cinema.

“The Archer”

Swift’s pivotal Track 5 from Lover comes at the end of the Lover act on the Eras Tour, but in the movie, she decides to just cut straight to the Fearless segment.

“no body, no crime”

Este Haim, Taylor Swift, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim perform onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Usually, “‘tis the damn season” is the first song of the Evermore act. But for the filmed Los Angeles shows, she replaced it with her HAIM collab “no body, no crime,” since the band was her opening act at the time. Sadly, it didn’t matter what song was used, because it was cut for the film anyways.

“Long Live”

“Long Live” was a later addition to the Eras Tour, joining the setlist at her July 7 show in Kansas City to mark the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), with her band joining her on the catwalk to celebrate their journey together. While the nostalgic performance didn’t make the film, the track is used as the end credits song, which actually feels even more fitting.

“cardigan”

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Foro Sol on August 24, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift’s lone folklore single is the finale of that album’s segment as she makes her way back to the Folklore-esque cabin. This is arguably the film’s strangest omission, considering “cardigan” was a Grammy-nominated No. 1 hit, and the seamless transition to “Style” in the setlist is one of the show’s most subtle highlights. In addition, the poetic “seven” interlude that was used as an intro for the folklore act was also cut from the film, a more understandable decision.

“Wildest Dreams”

Despite 1989 (Taylor’s Version) being on the horizon, the 1989 act was still cut short, with “Wildest Dreams” getting the chop even though the song was shortened to begin with. An extra two minutes would not have added much to an almost three-hour runtime.