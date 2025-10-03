Taylor Swift Revealed A Surprising Detail About Her Engagement Ring

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl rollout has been a glamorous wave of jewelry and bedazzled bodices, but through it all, no gem has quite outshone Swift’s engagement ring.

In case you managed to miss the moment that almost broke the internet, Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in August. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they wrote of the next step in their “So High School” romance.

Now, Swift is sharing more details about the gorgeous diamond — and the sweet journey getting here.

He Saw The Vision

During an Oct. 3 chat with Heart Breakfast, Swift shared that Kelce designed the ring with Kindred Lubeck. Swift has had her eye on the “amazing jeweler” for some time, she said. “I just thought her stuff was so cool, so I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago. And he was just paying attention to everything, it turns out.”

The story adds a sweet perspective to Swift and Kelce’s engagement timeline — confirming that they were thinking about rings as early as last spring, when Swift was rolling out The Tortured Poets Department and fans were still getting to know their high-profile “Alchemy.”

Sarah Stier/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swift was interested in Lubeck’s work, but she wasn’t necessarily expecting Kelce to act on it. “When I saw the ring, I was like [gasp],” she recalled. “I know who made that, I know who made that, I know who made that!”

More than anything, Swift was touched that Kelce listened to her and followed through. “He did amazing,” she said. “It was like, You really know me. I didn’t know what I would want. But he did, somehow. And that’s kind of a flex.”

Looking Ahead

While Swift gushed about her ring, she didn’t have any specifics to share about bridal plans just yet. “You would think that I had been the type of person who would’ve obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life,” she said. “But I actually never thought about what I would do, or what I would want, until I met the person.”

It’s an idea Swift plays with on TLOAS track “Wi$h Li$t,” where she lists the things many people dream about — then says all she really wants is a sweet, simple vision of family life with privacy and, maybe, a “driveway with a basketball hoop.”

It happens to be her own favorite song on the album, she told Heart, and the last she recorded. “After we finished it, I was like, Oh, we’re done. We’re good. We’re done with this. This is the final piece. And it’s a really dreamy song. It’s a really romantic song.”