What's Going On With Taylor Swift's Spotify?

Fans have been patiently waiting for Taylor Swift’s wedding photos ever since she married NFL star Travis Kelce on July 3. But as usual, it looks like the singer has something else up her sleeve — and it might be even better than seeing her wedding dress.

On the evening of July 19, Swifties noticed that Spotify updated three of Swift’s songs with new canvases, aka the background images or videos when songs play. Her Toy Story 5 hit “I Knew It, I Knew You” changed to a green canvas, while the piano version of the track turned purple, and for some inexplicable reason, her 2014 smash hit “Blank Space” is now red.

After doing some obligatory investigation to confirm it’s not a glitch (and it doesn’t appear to be), fans are trying to figure out what Swift is about to unleash upon the fandom, and as usual, there are no less than three theories floating around the Swiftie corners of the internet.

Is Taylor Swift (TV) Coming?

All roads lead back to “Taylor’s Version.” Swifties have long speculated that Swift will release the long-awaited re-recording of her 2006 self-titled debut album on its 20th anniversary later this year. And as some pointed out, this week marks exactly 13 weeks until Oct. 23, which is when fans think she’ll release Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version), as it’s the closest Friday to the album’s anniversary.

Swifties also pointed out that the date July 24 (7/24) adds to 13, the singer’s famous lucky number, leaving many to think she’ll be announcing the re-recording as soon as this Friday.

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Plus, the color of Swift’s debut era is green, which was the same color used for “I Knew It, I Knew You” on Spotify, and it just happens to be a country song in line with her first album. Perhaps an announcement is finally on the way. But how does “Blank Space” factor into any of this?

Did She Pull A Shania Twain?

My favorite theory is that Swift is not only releasing Taylor Swift (TV), but she made three different versions of the album, à la Shania Twain. The country legend recorded her 2004 album Up! in three distinct genres: country, pop, and world music, which ended up sounding like a Bollywood movie.

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Some Swifties think the Spotify colors will each represent a different side of Taylor Swift (TV). The green canvas for “I Knew It, I Knew You” would be for the traditional country re-recording, while the purple background on the piano version may signify an acoustic side of the album. And of course, the seemingly random choice of a red canvas on “Blank Space” could hint at a poppier take.

However, would Swift really go through all of that effort just for a re-recording...

What About A Whole New Album?

It would be mind-blowing to even think that Swift may be putting out a brand new album just months after releasing The Life of a Showgirl, especially when her next album is her 13th, which she’ll likely want to make a big deal out of. But that’s exactly what some fans think will happen. And to be fair, it’s not like it hasn’t happened before.

One fan realized that if you consider green one of the colors of her sixth studio album Reputation, then add the numbers of her third album Speak Now (which is purple) and fourth album Red (self-explanatory), then you get... 13. Some fans also think Swift’s song choices could be an Easter egg indicating that she’ll mix country and pop for her next album.

This feels like a stretch, but with Swift, truly anything is possible, and only time will tell what she has planned.