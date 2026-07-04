Even with its sizeable guest list, chances are you didn’t score an invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding on July 3. That’s OK! If you’re curious about the happy couple’s vows, décor, and other insights from their big day, those details are trickling in — and they’re enchanting.

The “Blank Space” Nod

Swift is a Swiftie, too! According to Maren Morris’ Instagram roundup, the event featured napkins embroidered with an iconic lyric from Swift’s 1989 era: “So it’s gonna be forever...”

Swift & Kelce’s Vows

Taylor Swift

It sounds like guests had something to dab their eyes with, then, for the couple’s pitch-perfect vows. AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron shared details in a since-deleted X (formerly Twitter) post, calling the exchange “long, entertaining, personal, charming, emotional, irreverent and endearing,” per Variety.

And while Swift may be the presumed wordsmith in their relationship — she says she’s the English teacher and Kelce the gym teacher, remember? — it sounds like the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had plenty to say, too. “This is no small love,” Aron wrote. “Each at the absolute pinnacle of their worlds. Each so obviously head over heels about having found their soulmate.”

Good Morning America co-anchor George Stephanopoulos told ABC News the vows were “everything you would hope for: real, vulnerable, serious and silly, deeply loving.”

The Vibes

If you were wondering how Swift and Kelce would transform Madison Square Garden into a romantic venue befitting of their fairytale love story... you’re not alone! But alas, guests report that the vibes were dreamy as could be. Robin Roberts shared on Good Morning America that “you couldn’t recognize” the MSG of it all, and co-anchor Stephanopoulos agreed. “It’s hard to imagine that a place that big and a wedding with such stars could feel so personal and so intimate.”

Aron voiced similar sentiments in his deleted post — describing décor that included peach and white draping and blown-up photos of Swift and Kelce as kids. (Aww, so high school indeed!)

The exec continued: “A small portion of MSG was cordoned off, devoid of any notion that a basketball or hockey game ever shared that space. Somehow magically, someone created an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat.” For a better idea of what it all looked like, photos shared by Page Six appear to show some of the décor being wheeled out from MSG the morning after.

More to come...