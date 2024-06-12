Taylor Swift doesn’t play when it comes to the safety of her fans. On June 8, the singer stopped her Eras Tour concert in Edinburgh, Scotland, four times after she noticing a struggling Swiftie in the crowd.

In a viral TikTok filmed inside the Murrayfield Stadium, Swift is shown notifying security during her performance of the Red album track “All Too Well.” Pointing to the audience, she said, “We need some help over there please.”

Just 20 seconds later, Swift again called for assistance. “We need some help,” she added, before voicing her concerns again later in the song, telling security, “I still don’t see any help over there.” After continuing with her performance, Swift asked for help for a fourth and final time. “Still don’t see any help,’ she said into the mic.

Swifties quickly praised the singer for looking out for her fans. “Her ability to understand the importance of keeping the show moving on and helping individuals is remarkable,” one user wrote on TikTok. Another commented, “She gives me goosebumps with how she handles these potentially scary situations with such responsibility and seriousness.”

Taylor Swift performing at her Eras Tour concert in Edinburgh, Scotland. Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This isn’t the only time Swift has been forced to pause one of her Eras Tour concerts. During her first Edinburgh show the day prior, the singer again pointed out a fan in need to security, telling them, “She’s right there. I’m just gonna keep playing until somebody helps them, I’m gonna be singing this song.”

On the second night of her Eras Tour shows in Madrid, Spain, Swift also abruptly paused the concert when she noticed a distressed audience member. While glancing at security and pointing toward the audience, Swift said into her mic, “Ayuda por favor,” which translates to “Please help” in English.

A similar incident occurred at her show in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 24. While performing “Champagne Problems” at her piano, she asked stadium security to help a struggling fan, telling them, “Ajuda por favor. Help them please.”