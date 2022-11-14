Stormzy Was The Ultimate Fanboy When He Met Taylor Swift

There were many stand-out moments from the MTV EMAs in Germany on Sunday (Nov. 13), but Taylor Swift undoubtedly ruled the night. The singer, who recently released her Midnights album, took home four of the six awards she was nominated for. She received the gongs for “Best Artist,” “Best Video,” “Best Pop” and “Best Longform Video.” And that wasn’t all, as Swift also helped Stormzy make his dreams come true, by posing for a selfie with the rapper.

It all started when Stormzy went live on Instagram, documenting his mission to meet Swift backstage. “Man’s trying to get a selfie with Taylor Swift,” he said in the first video, tagging the singer. A few minutes later, he found out where she was, and after a quick touch-up from his crew, the pair finally met. He shared the snap on Instagram, which showed a smiling Swift, with a wine glass in her hand, posing next to Stormzy.

Returning to Instagram Live, the rapper shared his excitement with fans. And when one asked him to name his favourite song on Swift’s album Midnights, he was quick to answer. It turns out that Stormzy is a sucker for “Anti-Hero,” and he even treated followers to a line from the chorus. “I’m the problem, it’s me,” he sang aloud.

Meanwhile, Swift has previously shared her love for Stormzy, telling DJ Scott Mills in 2019 that she’d “happily lose to him” when her song “Me!” was up against the rapper’s hit “Vossi Bop” in the UK charts. Stormzy ended up taking the Number 1 spot.

Elsewhere at the EMAs, Stormzy wowed crowds with a stellar performance. However, his Monday morning proved to be less successful, as Stormzy revealed that he had missed his flight home from Germany. Sharing a picture of himself sporting a dressing gown and sunglasses, the rapper wrote: “Missed my flight.” In a follow-up video, the rapper could be seen lying across the laps of his team, as they waited in the airport.