Taylor Swift’s lyrics dominated Instagram in 2023, with every Swiftie who was lucky enough to snatch Eras Tour tickets using the singer’s famous words as captions for their social media posts. But if you thought the Taylor-mania might die down in 2024, think again.

Not only did Swift release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, at midnight on April 19, but she unveiled that it was a secret double album, giving fans an astounding 31 new songs in total. This means there’s now an almost endless treasure trove of new lyrics and Swift-ian poetry available for your Instagram purposes.

If you’re going through a devastating breakup, or just feeling sad, then Tortured Poets is the first source to look to for Instagram inspiration, with songs like “Down Bad” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” that can represent whatever stage of grief you’re in.

However, with 31 songs, there’s a Swift lyric for every mood on the album. If you’re hard-launching a new beau, look to “Fresh Out the Slammer” or “The Alchemy,” while “So Long, London” and “Florida!!!” would oddly be fitting for vacation posts (especially if you’re heading to see the Eras Tour in those locales).

Read on for the 113 best lyrics from The Tortured Poets Department for your Instagram captions.

1. “Fortnight”

Taylor Swift in the “Fortnight” music video YouTube / Taylor Swift

I was supposed to be sent away, but they forgot to come and get me

And for a fortnight, there we were, forever running

I love you, it’s ruining my life

Another fortnight lost in America

2. “The Tortured Poets Department”

"Who uses typewriters anyway?"

I’ve seen this episode and still love the show

This ain’t the Chelsea Hotel, we’rе modern idiots

That’s the closest I've come to my heart exploding

3. “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”

Rivulets descend my plastic smile

I’m queen of sandcastles he destroys

He was my best friend down at the sandlot

4. “Down Bad”

For a moment, I knew cosmic love

F*ck it if I can't have us

I’ll build you a fort on some planet where they can all understand it

Staring at the sky, come back and pick me up

5. “So Long, London”

Taylor Swift performing in London in 2019. Isabel Infantes - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

My spine split from carrying us up the hill

How much sad did you think I had in me?

So long, London. You'll find someone.

I founded the club she’s heard great things about

6. “But Daddy I Love Him”

Too high a horse for a simple girl to rise above it

Growing up precocious sometimes means not growing up at all

He was chaos, he was revelry

I don’t cater to all these vipers dressed in empath’s clothing

7. “Fresh Out the Slammer”

Now, pretty baby, I’m running back home to you

Swirled you into all of my poems

I’m the girl of his American dreams

At the park where we used to sit on children’s swings

8. “Florida!!!”

Swift performing at the Eras Tour in Tampa, Florida. Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You can beat the heat if you beat the charges too

Little did you know your home’s really only a town you’re just a guest in

Me and my ghosts, wе had a hell of a time

I’ve got some regrets, I’ll bury them in Florida

9. “Guilty as Sin?”

Am I allowed to cry?

I keep recalling things we never did

I choose you and me religiously

10. “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?”

You don’t get to tell me about sad

Nothing makes me feel more alive

Who’s afraid of little old me? You should be

So tell me everything is not about me, but what if it is?

11. “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”

Your good Lord doesn’t need to lift a finger

His hands so calloused from his pistol softly traces hearts on my face

I'll show you Heaven if you'll be an angel

12. “loml”

We embroidered the memories of the time I was away

If you know it in one glimpse, it’s legendary

Mr. “Steal your girl, then make her cry”

13. “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”

Swift performing at the Eras Tour in Singapore. Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The lights refract sequin stars off her silhouette every night

I’m a real tough kid, I can handle my sh*t

I cry a lot, but I am so productive, it’s an art

Lights, camera, b*tch, smile, in stilettos for miles

14. “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

Who the f*ck was that guy?

You didn’t measure up in any measurе of a man

You kicked out the stage lights, but you’re still performing

15. “The Alchemy”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl. Michael Owens/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

This happens once every few lifetimes

I haven’t come around in so long, but I’m coming back so strong

Ditch the clowns, get the crown

Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me

16. “Clara Bow”

No one in my small town thought I’d see the lights of Manhattan

This town is fake, but you’re the real thing

Crowd goes wild at her fingertips

You look like Taylor Swift, in this light, we're loving it

17. “The Black Dog”

That was intertwined in the magic fabric of our dreaming

Old habits die screaming

I wanna sell my house, and set fire to all my clothes

I hope it's sh*tty in The Black Dog

18. “imgonnagetyouback”

Taylor Swift performing at the Eras Tour in Sydney, Australia. Don Arnold/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I can tell when somebody still wants me, come clean

Whether I’m gonna be your wife or gonna smash up your bike, I haven’t decided yet

I might just love you ‘til the end

Pick your poison, babe, I’m poison either way

19. “The Albatross”

She’s the albatross, she is here to destroy you

One less temptress, one less dagger to sharpen

Locked me up in towers, but I’d visit in your dreams

Wise men once read fake news and they believed it

20. “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus”

Your hologram stumbled into my apartment

If you wanna tear my world apart, just say you’ve always wondered

I changed into goddesses, villains, and fools

Can we watch our phantoms like watching wild horses?

21. “How Did It End?”

Lost the game of chance, what are the chances?

Say it once again with feeling

My beloved ghost and me, sitting in a tree, D-Y-I-N-G

We’ll tell no one except all of our friends

22. “So High School”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss at the 2024 Super Bowl. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Tell me about the first time you saw me

I feel so high school every time I look at you

Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me?

You know how to ball, I know Aristotle

23. “I Hate It Here”

Quick, quick, tell me something awful

I was a debutante in another life

Nostalgia is a mind’s trick

24. “thanK you aIMee”

All that time you were throwing punches, I was building something

I can’t forget the way you made me heal

I built a legacy, which you can’t undo

25. “I Look in People’s Windows”

I had died the tiniest death

What if your eyes looked up and met mine one more time

I'm addicted to the “if only”

26. “The Prophecy”

I got cursed like Eve got bitten

A greater woman stays cool

Gathered with a coven around a sorceress’ table

27. “Cassandra”

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian in 2015. Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage/Getty Images

When the truth comes out, it’s quiet

What doesn’t kill you makes you aware

Blood’s thick, but nothing like a payroll

You can mark my words that I said it first

28. “Peter”

Love’s never lost when perspective is earned

Lost to the “Lost Boys” chapter of your life

The woman who sits by the window has turned out the light

29. “The Bolter”

Excellent fun ‘til you get to know her

As she was leaving, it felt like breathing

All her f*ckin’ lives, flashed before her eyes

Hearts are hers for the breaking

30. “Robin”

Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner at the 2023 Grammys. CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Long may you reign

You have no room in your dreams for regrets

You’ll learn to bounce back just like your trampoline

31. “The Manuscript”

I’m not a donor but I’d give you my heart if you needed it

She knew what the agony had been for

One last souvenir from my trip to your shores

The story isn’t mine anymore