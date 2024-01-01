Taylor Swift once sang, “I want your midnights” in her song “New Year’s Day.” Art has seemed to imitate life — she and Travis Kelce rang in the New Year together to kick off 2024.

Swift was spotted cheering on her boyfriend as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, played the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 31. Then, the pair apparently spent the evening at a New Year’s Eve party where the pair shared a kiss.

It wasn’t their first kiss caught on camera, but fans are over the moon.

A Swoonworthy Kiss

In a short video captured by one of the attendees at the party that is now going viral online, Swift and Kelce can be seen sharing a romantic kiss as the clock strikes midnight. Kelce smiles and wraps his arms around Swift’s waist, while Swift gazes up into his eyes and holds his face in the clip.

Naturally, fans are positively giddy about the brief glimpse into Swift’s NYE.

“Oh hunni they’re in loveee,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “OMG I ACTUALLY LOVE THEM SO MUCH,” another gushed. A third wrote, “Awww, they are so cute!! I’m wishing for only the best things for them in 2024!!!”

Taylor Swift in New York City in 2023. Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Football Sunday Victory

Earlier on New Year’s Eve, Swift supported Kelce as his team took on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Kansas Chiefs family and friends box. She could be seen wearing a classic Chiefs Varsity jacket that featured her nickname, “Tay-Tay,” along with her signature red lip.

This isn’t the first time she dressed for the football games in a Swiftian way. Fans noticed earlier this season when she wore a personalized friendship bracelet with Kelce’s jersey number.

Swift was caught on camera celebrating the Chiefs’ win at the end of the game.

Inside Their Relationship

Things certainly seem to be going well for the couple. In December, Swift opened up about her new relationship for the first time during an interview with TIME.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast,” Swift said. “Which I thought was metal as hell.”

Taylor Swift in 2023. Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

She continued: “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

As for Kelce, he has also spoken about their budding relationship. In a November 2023 interview with the Wall Street Journal, the football star gushed, “I have never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f***ing mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.”

He added: “Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them. I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it.”