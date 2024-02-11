Every Celebrity At Super Bowl 2024

It’s possible that the most star-studded event of awards season will be... the Super Bowl. Celebrities have descended upon Las Vegas for the spectacle that is Super Bowl LVIII (and Usher’s Halftime Show).

Among the celebrity attendees is obviously, Taylor Swift — who flew in from Tokyo, where she had four Eras Tour shows — to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Naturally, Swift also brought some of her famous friends to watch the game from the suite with Kelce’s family.

But it’s not just Swift and her pals: The stands were packed with big names.

Read on for every celebrity in attendance at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, & Rumi Carter

Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z, and Rumi Carter on the sidelines of Super Bowl LVIII. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation handles the Halftime Show, made the Super Bowl a family affair by bringing daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter on the field before the game. The only question is... where’s Beyoncé?

Blake Lively

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively hug prior to Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Steph Chambers/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Blake Lively arrived at the Super Bowl alongside her friend Swift. The two were spotted hugging during a pre-game performance of “America the Beautiful” by Post Malone, Swift’s Tortured Poets Department collaborator.

Ice Spice

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, and Blake Lively at Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swift also brought her friend and “Karma” collaborator Ice Spice with her to Super Bowl LVIII, and introduced her to Kelce’s brother, fellow NFL player Jason Kelce.

Paul Rudd

Jack Sullivan Rudd and Paul Rudd attend Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just like in 2023, Paul Rudd made a father-son day out of the Super Bowl, bringing his 17-year-old son Jack with him to the big game. And also like last year, the two are supporting Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 11, 2024, underneath Taylor Swift’s suite. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey was spotted at Super Bowl LVIII listening to the National Anthem near Swift’s suite. The two greeted one another from their neighboring seats, with Lively taking pictures of the two.

Lady Gaga

2017 Halftime Show performer Lady Gaga showed up to Super Bowl LVIII after the game started, decked out in a studded letterman jacket to support the San Francisco 49ers.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After performing at the TikTok Super Bowl Pregame concert, Gwen Stefani rolled up to the big game with her husband Blake Shelton in tow.

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah attends Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rob Carr/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Queen Latifah was spotted in the audience, sitting in a suite. She’s a known Usher fan (she attended Usher’s Las Vegas residency for her 53rd birthday in March), so she’s likely excited for the Halftime show.

The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner were spotted backstage at Super Bowl LVIII heading to a suite. The family are noted Usher fans, with Kim attending his Las Vegas show on two separate occasions. The musician even stars in Kim’s latest SKIMS campaign.

Justin & Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 11, 2024. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Justin Bieber was a rumored special guest for Usher’s Halftime Show, but as it turns out, he was just in the audince. Bieber was spotted sitting with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and fellow celebrities Ciara, Russell Wilson, and Kendall Jenner.

Russell Wilson, Hailey Bieber, Ciara, Justin Bieber, and Kendall Jenner at Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Michael Reaves/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

More to come...