Taylor Swift’s NFL era is showing no sign of slowing down.

On Dec. 10, Swift attended her sixth game of the season at the Arrowhead Stadium, where she cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Wearing a vintage Chiefs sweatshirt, that has subsequently sold out, Swift was seen supporting the tight end at the game, which, unfortunately for Travis, ended in a 20-17 win for the Buffalo Bills.

Taylor & Donna Reunite

Swift linked up with Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, during the game. As People reports, Donna joined her son’s girlfriend in the stadium’s VIP suites, before relocating for the majority of the game.

Taylor Swift ar the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs game. Jamie Squire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift and Donna have now attended multiple NFL games together in support of Travis, including on Oct. 12 when the Chiefs secured a 19-8 win over the Denver Broncos.

Donna described Swift as “very sweet and down to earth” on the Oct. 5 episode of the Got It From My Momm podcast.

More recently, Donna told The Wall Street Journal that her son is “happier than I’ve seen him in a long time” since dating Swift. “God bless him. He shot for the stars,” she added.

“Football Is Awesome”

Speaking to TIME as the magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year, Swift shared her newfound love of football since dating Travis.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” she told the outlet. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Taylor Swift cheers on the Kansas City Chiefs. David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swift also revealed to TIME that she and Travis were already seeing each other when she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 24.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” Swift disclosed. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Swift also explained that she decided to publicly support Travis at his games because she didn’t want to keep their relationship a secret.

“We’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she continued. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone.”