Ed Kelce is doing the lord’s work. Just hours after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement, the NFL player’s father spilled the tea in three separate interviews, sharing new details about the romantic proposal and singing his future daughter-in-law’s praises.

“She’s a wonderful young lady. She’s very good for him, and they complement each other so well,” Ed told Australia’s Today show. “I think it’s great. I think it’s wonderful. They are two young people madly in love with each other, and just, I’ve never seen him quite so happy.”

On Aug. 26, Swift and Kelce revealed that they were engaged in a joint Instagram post, sharing photos from the romantic, flower-filled proposal and a look at her jaw-dropping engagement ring. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they wrote.

When Did The Proposal Happen?

Speaking to Cleveland’s News 5, Ed revealed that his son popped the question “maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago.” However, he originally planned to propose this coming weekend. “Travis had these plans to do it, I think, on the next weekend,” he told Australia’s Today show. “[He] was gonna make a big production out of it someplace, but you know, wanted to make it special.”

Fans realized that Travis may have been aligning the proposal with the second anniversary of his first date with Swift. In fact, he had this plan — and the ring — for a couple of months. “I think I saw it earlier in the summer, like, maybe July, early July,” Ed revealed. “He was ready, but, you know, he had a lot going on this year all through the months of June and July.”

However, both Ed and Swift’s father, Scott, encouraged him to propose sooner. “Scott [Swift] said, ‘Oh come on, when are you gonna get this done? Just get it done. Don’t worry about any special date. You’re ready. You got the ring,’” Ed told Today. “And I told the same thing Scott told him, ‘Asking her is what’s going to make it special. Not where you do it, you know what?’”

Where Did It Take Place?

Travis proposed at his and Swift’s Missouri residence, turning the backyard into a floral dream. “As they walked out, she could see, suddenly there’s a lot more flowers out there,” Ed shared on Today. “That was all decorated by some people that would help Travis out. They got it all ready. They saw them coming and hid in the bushes!”

Travis told Swift they were going to go out to dinner before leading her to the backyard. “He said, ‘Let's go out and have a glass of wine,’ ... They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful,” Ed explained on News 5. “They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great.”

When Is The Wedding?

Of course, Ed did not divulge any wedding details. “As far as when they’re gonna do this, and where… I’m going to go mute on that!” he quipped. However, he envisions a long future for the couple, telling the Jimmy and Nath Show that Swift and Travis “most definitely” want to start a family.