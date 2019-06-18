Not even in our "Wildest Dreams" did we imagine Katy Perry and Taylor Swift's reconciliation looking quite like this. Nevertheless, these two formerly feuding pop icons reunited on Swift's music video for "You Need to Calm Down," which was released Monday, June 17. As it turns out, the duo pairs as well as a cheeseburger with a side of fries. But when did this "Bad Blood" turn into mad love? According to Swift, their friendship has been on the DL for a while.

The "ME!" singer told the U.K.'s Capital Breakfast radio show that their highly publicized feud, which inspired songs including "Bad Blood" and Perry's "Swish Swish," actually ended last year. Swift said on the show: "[Katy] and I have really been on good terms for a while. She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch — like an actual olive branch — to my tour when it started, the Reputation Stadium Tour, a while ago. From that point on, we've been on good terms."

It's true, before there was peace-making cookies, courtesy of Swift, there was a literal olive branch from Perry in May 2018. At the time, Swift documented finding the olive branch from Perry, along with a note on her Instagram Stories, as per Time.

"We saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things," Swift shared about her original makeup with the American Idol judge. "Then [we] saw each other again and hung out at another party. It was just like something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us."

While Swift says her and Perry were "solid" long before they told fans, she revealed that they were hesitant to go public with their newfound truce.

"You know, she and I have been fine for a while and really on good terms but we didn't know if we were ever gonna really tell people about it," Swift told Capital Breakfast, which would've been such a missed opportunity. "We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever made the public aware."

But in mid-June, the two artists teased fans when Perry posted a photo to Instagram of Swift's mea culpa cookies with the caption, "feels good @taylorswift." Little did the world know that Swift and Perry would be singing, dancing, and imitating fast food together (inspired by Perry's Met Gala 2019 look) in a music video.

To commemorate the rainbow-hued reunion, Swift and Perry each posted matching photos of each other embracing in their culinary costumes. Swift appropriately wrote, "A happy meal," accompanied by burger, fries, and heart emojis. While Perry opted for the caption, "This meal is BEEF-free #MeatFreeMonday #YNTCDmusicvideo Link in Stories."

In a video full of buzzy cameos from Ellen DeGeneres to the cast of Queer Eye, the Perry-Swift moment was instantly iconic. Could a collab between the artists be next on Swift's upcoming album Lover or on Perry's next project?

All we know is that we're "...Ready for It."