As Taylor Swift once sang in her very cheeky Life of a Showgirl track “Wood,” “I don’t need to catch the bouquet to know a hard rock is on the way.” The song was all about her belief that her relationship was stronger than the superstitions she used to cling to. Still, at her July 3 wedding to Travis Kelce, the singer couldn’t help but partake in the tradition, and hopefully pass on some good luck to a loved one.

As custom goes, the bride throws her bouquet behind her back to a crowd of single loved ones. Whoever catches it is said to be next to get married. So, who caught the bouquet at Swift’s wedding — and guaranteed themselves a fun fact to share in two truths and a lie forever?

That would be Ashley Smith, sister of Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith. She shared revealed the flowers in a July 5 Instagram post, celebrating the newlyweds’ “Enchanting Love S(T&T)ory” and adding, “Somehow…I ended up catching Tay Tay’s bouquet. 💐 So here’s to believing it’s bringing a lifetime of love, luck, and laughter my way. ☺️.”

In addition to sharing a peek at the pink and green florals, Smith’s wedding roundup includes her own dazzling — rather, bejeweled! — black gown and an embroidered napkin with Swift and Kelce’s initials that reads, “So it’s gonna be forever...” in a nod to the song, “Blank Space.”

Of course, she’s not the only Swiftie in the family. In October, her brother told USA Today Sports that Swift is an “amazing person,” adding, “I can’t say enough good things about how Taylor Swift is — how she treats us as players, as people, how she treats my family when we see her. She’s such a sweet, kind individual.”

Smith herself has worked for the NFL, too, recently ending her chapter as a manager in player engagement. “I am thankful for the opportunity to pour into others, to build, to lead, and to grow,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I pray that the work I did continues to impact not only the players I worked with, but those who will come after them.”

She also serves as a Woman of Impact for the American Heart Association in honor of her mother, Dorsetta Smith, who died from congestive heart failure. In a 2025 interview with CBS Mornings, Smith recalled Dorsetta getting up early on Saturday mornings to prepare the family’s feast for SEC football. “We would just watch football all day as a family,” she said.

The pair’s dad, Henry Smith, had played football, too. So it’s no surprise that, as CBS noted, they became the league’s only brother-sister duo.