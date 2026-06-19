Actually, You Don’t Deserve To Know Anything About Taylor’s Wedding

The fever pitch around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s upcoming nuptials has gotten so extreme, nearly $2 million has been traded on Kalshi over the wedding’s location. The thing is, nobody really knows what they’re talking about. Tabloids are giving “exclusive” reports about the couple’s rumored dates and venues, before saying, “Actually, wait...,” sending people into a tailspin.

In light of this, fans need a simple reminder: It’s OK to know nothing about Swift’s wedding. In fact, the world isn’t entitled to any information. That includes you.

It started innocently enough, with fans initially speculating that Swift would opt for her famous lucky number — June 13 was a Saturday, after all. However, the theory was proved untrue when she and Kelce were spotted watching the Broadway show Oh, Mary! that day (which was the correct choice, to be honest).

Next, a slew of outlets claimed that the couple will tie the knot in New York over Fourth of July weekend. But quickly, Page Six gave a caveat, with a separate source saying the date was inaccurate and that Swift and Kelce were having fun with false rumors (as they should).

If you believe the Daily Mail’s anonymous source, the couple were “sharing slightly different details with different guests” to identify the source of any potential leak. They reportedly skipped physical save-the-dates and instead opted to call guests one by one. As of May 19, the source claimed, “fewer than 10 people actually know the exact wedding date and location.” (Keep in mind, this is also just gossip. Who knows?)

Then it was reported that they’re getting married at the Madison Square Garden, which some fans questioned immediately.

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Albeit unconventional, New York’s MSG is actually a private and secure option hiding in plain sight that would serve well for one purpose: not letting you crash the party. The arena has underground parking where guests can enter without being seen, there are no windows that paparazzi can look into for photos, and surrounding streets can be closed off to the public, ensuring the couple’s privacy. It has special significance to the singer: She’s performed there eight times.

Any skepticism about how romantic MSG could possibly look (vinyl seats, anyone?) can be quelled by the right wedding planner — but the media can’t even pin that down. Deuxmoi initially reported the rumor that Rishi Patel was in charge of Swift and Kelce’s nuptials but now says “that was off” and speculates that Mark Seed will transform MSG into their wedding venue.

New York mayor Zohran Mamdani, of all people, appeared to accidentally corroborate that the wedding will be held in the city at some point this summer, though he at least had the decency to clarify that he’s not invited. But beyond that, people are still confused. Even TMZ isn’t sure anymore about the venue, now claiming that the couple will throw their large wedding celebration at MSG but could say their vows in a smaller private ceremony. And this confusion is a good thing.

‌‌Yes, Swift is arguably the biggest pop star in the world, and Kelce is... also famous, so information spreading about their wedding is practically inevitable. But even as public figures, they’re just as entitled to a private celebration with their loved ones as the rest of us, and the more that gets out, the more likely their special occasion becomes an upsetting fiasco.

Gathering details about Swift and Kelce’s wedding has become its own sport, and it’s starting to get weird. In this game, the only winners should be the bride and groom.