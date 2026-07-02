Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged, fans have been speculating about what the high-profile pair’s wedding might look like. Nearly a year later, the details are finally coming to life, starting with a star-studded rehearsal dinner on July 2.

Page Six reported that the special dinner would take place in Madison Square Garden’s Infosys Theater, with about 100 close family and friends gathering to ring in the festivities. And indeed, many familiar faces could be seen making their way to the venue on Thursday evening.

People shared a video of Lena Dunham en route. Swift and Dunham are longtime friends, and in addition to serving as a bridesmaid at Dunham’s wedding in 2021, Swift’s 1989 track “You Are in Love” was inspired by Dunham’s previous relationship with Jack Antonoff.

In turn, Antonoff — Swift’s frequent collaborator — was seen attending with his sister, Rachel Antonoff, per People. The outlet added that Abigail Anderson and Aric Jones, Swift and Kelce’s respective childhood besties, were spotted heading to MSG. Sportscasters Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, and Greg Olsen were also dinner-bound.

Elsewhere, Page Six snapped Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, and Ashley Avignone heading out for the big night. And Selena Gomez shared a look at her dinner outfit — and Rare Beauty glam — on her Instagram story. (Swift, of course, showed her love at Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco last year.)

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This story will be updated as more details become available.