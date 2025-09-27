Selena Gomez is now a married woman. On Sept. 27, the actor-singer tied the knot to producer Benny Blanco after over two years of dating, sharing her first wedding photos on Instagram. “9.27.25,” she wrote with a white heart emoji, with Blanco commenting, “my wife in real life.”

Gomez posted a slideshow of newlywed photos taken after the ceremony that revealed their wedding looks, including some special Polaroids. As confirmed by Vogue, the bride wore a custom embroidered gown from Ralph Lauren, while Blanco donned a complimentary black tuxedo from the designer.

The couple tied the knot at Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, Calif., in front of 170 of their family and friends. Gomez’s famous BFF Taylor Swift was among the guests, as well as her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, and Ashley Park, and Wizards of Waverly Place onscreen brother David Henrie. Other attendees included Paris Hilton and Ed Sheeran.

The celebration started the night before with a rehearsal dinner at a private mansion in the nearby Hope Ranch community. Gomez reportedly had bridesmaids, which may have been the group of close friends that attended her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, including Ashley Cook, Courtney Lopez, Raquelle Stevens, and cousin Priscilla Marie.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Selena & Benny’s Love Story

Gomez and Blanco go back over a decade, as she collaborated with him on her 2015 album Revival, and worked him again on his 2019 single “I Can’t Get Enough.” However, the pair didn’t start dating until 2023. They kept it a secret for six months, before Gomez confirmed their relationship through Instagram comments that December, saying, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

Almost exactly a year later, the couple got engaged, which Gomez announced with a close-up of her diamond engagement ring on Instagram. “Forever begins now..,” she wrote. She shared more proposal photos, revealing that Blanco popped the question with a romantic Taco Bell picnic.

