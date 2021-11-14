Swifties Are Emotional After Taylor Swift’s SNL Performance Of “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

Taylor Swift gave her fan-favorite track “All Too Well” a new life earlier this week with an updated, 10-minute version on Red (Taylor’s Version), which she’s previously detailed as the song’s original length when she wrote it about a decade ago. On the Nov. 13 episode of Saturday Night Live, she gave the updated rendition its debut television performance dressed in all black with a simple red lip — a look reminiscent of her signature style during 2012’s original Red era. The song’s accompanying short film starring actors Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien played in full behind Swift during the performance, and a flurry of faux snow fell onto the stage as it came to a close.

Originally released almost ten years ago, “All Too Well” was never made an official single but proved a favorite among Swift and her fans alike. She gave the track an unforgettable performance at the 2014 Grammy Awards, and Rolling Stone has named it one of the 500 greatest songs of all time. In a recent interview with the publication’s 500 Greatest Albums podcast, she told the story behind its creation. “I remember my sound guy was like, ‘Hey, I burned a CD of that thing that you were doing in case you want it,’” she said. “I ended up taking it home and listening to it. I was like, ‘I actually really like this, but it’s definitely like 10 minutes long and I need to pare it down.’”

Fans have been wanting to hear the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” since Swift first mentioned its existence in a 2012 interview on Good Morning America, and she finally recorded it for Red (Taylor’s Version), the latest in her ongoing series of re-recorded albums released on Nov. 12. The same day, she gave the extended rendition its debut performance at the New York City premiere of its short film — which she directed, wrote, and co-starred in. After she sang it on Saturday Night Live, Swift’s fans took to Twitter to express their excited and emotional reactions.