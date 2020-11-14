As she embarks on her journey to find love as the new Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams is only interested in moving forward, rather than looking back at her past. On Nov. 13, Tayshia responded to rumors that her ex-husband will appear on The Bachelorette with a series of candid videos on her Instagram story, telling everyone to "move on" and stop dwelling on her past relationship. "OK, can we just talk about something for a second?" she asked, before vaguely addressing recent reports that her ex, Josh Bourelle, will reconnect with the Bachelorette in an upcoming episode of the reality show.

"Yes, I have been married, and yes, I am divorced, and yes, now I am the Bachelorette," Tayshia said, punctuating her video with a note reading "PSA" at the bottom. "I am dating 20 men on ABC every single week. So the fact that we are continuously talking about my past relationship that was three years ago, I don't understand. I don't get it." Tayshia continued by explaining that both she and Josh have moved on, and asked that everyone else do the same.

"He’s living his life; I'm living my life. You have plenty of other people that have signed up to be researched and talked about. He never signed up for it," she said. "So why don't we leave him alone and talk about something that actually matters? Honestly, I am bored with this entire topic. Let's move on and find something more interesting." She concluded by sharing a video of herself dancing around her living room to Lil Duval's "Smile (Living My Best Life)," to really drive the point home that she's doing better than ever.

While Tayshia noted in her story that she was "talking to" E! News in particular with her Instagram story, it is not the only outlet to report that Josh may be involved in an upcoming Bachelorette episode. Rumors first began swirling on Nov. 10, after ABC shared a promo for Tayshia's season on their official Twitter account. It featured a voiceover from an unidentified man claiming that "it's only a matter of time before she realizes the truth" about one of her contestants.

Tik Tok user @bigmoodbayley discovered that the closed captions on the clip revealed the man to be Josh, which implies that Tayshia's ex may make an appearance in the already drama-filled season. While Bourelle was never spotted at the Palm Springs resort where Tayshia's season of The Bachelorette was filmed in August, and neither the show nor ABC itself has responded to the rumors, fans noticed that the captions were quickly removed from the promo clip shortly after outlets began reporting on it.

For her part, Tayshia told Us Weekly on Nov. 9 that she hasn't spoken to her ex-husband since she was announced as the new Bachelorette, asking that they "just let a girl live." After meeting in college and dating for six years, the pair tied the knot in February 2016, before he filed for divorce in 2017. Though she doesn't want to let her previous relationships define her, Tayshia has been open about how her divorce has shaped her current outlook on love and marriage.

During the Nov. 10 episode of The Bachelorette, Tayshia shared more about her divorce during a one-on-one date with Brendan, who has also been divorced. "Getting divorced is a really big deal," she told cameras after the pair bonded over their similar experiences. "I thought I was dying when I was going through it, so it was really therapeutic to hear him saying all of the words out of my heart, [everything] that I felt over the past two years. I felt like I wasn't alone."