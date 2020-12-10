Tayshia's Ex-Husband Says She Used Their Divorce As A "Sob Story"

Tayshia Adams has shared quite a bit about her divorce during her journey to find love on The Bachelorette, and now her ex-husband is spilling his side of the story. During a recent appearance on The Reality Steve Podcast, Josh Bourelle said Tayshia's comments about their divorce have marred his reputation because fans of the show are only seeing things from one perspective.

After first opening up about their divorce on Colton's season of The Bachelor, Tayshia told Zac C. on the Dec. 9 episode of The Bachelorette that Bourelle's infidelity was one of the main reasons their marriage ended. During his conversation with Reality Steve, Bourelle explained that he originally wasn't bothered by Tayshia sharing her side of the story on television.

"While she was on The Bachelor, she did bring up the fact that the reason why our relationship failed, in her opinion, was that I had cheated," he said. "When that first happened, I said, Well, OK, I guess it's fine for her to say it one time, but now it just continues to happen." And since viewers only know him as the man who cheated on the show's lead, he feels like he's been misrepresented. "I feel like that's a slight injustice to me because there was a lot more to it than that," he said.

Bourelle went on to say that their marriage was in trouble long before he was unfaithful. "I was not happy with our relationship," he told Reality Steve, adding that it felt like Tayshia was "coasting" and unwilling to make any changes. "I wasn't in a place where I was actually happy and what I look for in a relationship is a partner and I didn't feel like I had a partner," he continued. "I also look for somebody that I want to raise kids with and honestly, I came to the conclusion that I didn't want to raise kids with her."

After explaining that they were "seriously lacking" in the intimacy department, Bourelle told the host that his infidelity was just a "one-time occurrence" and that he told Tayshia about it right after. "Eventually, because I did what I did, she wanted to put forth an effort and she did put forth an effort," Bourelle said, disclosing that they went to couple's counseling but were unable to make things work. And while he thought things had been "cordial" between them after their split, Bourelle felt the need to share his side of the story because he was concerned about his image.

"It's been a slight mar to my reputation," Bourelle said. "Because honestly I don't think there needs to be a negative connotation about our relationship in the past." From his perspective, Tayshia "crossed a line" by revealing his infidelity on national television. "I feel like she was using that as her sob story to make her look better and it was hurtful to me because it wasn't just me that heard about that," he said. "I had to do a lot of explaining after that was said. It's not something I really even want to talk about."

Despite being upset with his ex for talking about their marriage so publicly, Bourelle admitted that she reached out to apologize after she shut down rumors that he was going to appear on her Bachelorette season in November. "If she really is happy, she shouldn't involve me in this show in any way," he said. "She should just leave me out of the whole entire thing." Ultimately, though, Bourelle wanted fans listening to the podcast to remember that we all mess up sometimes. "We're humans," he said. "She made just as many mistakes, maybe even more mistakes than I did over the course of our relationship.