The Second Season of Ted Lasso Will Be Its Second To Last

At the end of the first season of the Golden Globe nominated comedy Ted Lasso, Lasso’s AFC Richmond is relegated from the Premier League, exactly as team owner Rebecca hoped would happen when she spitefully hired an American college football coach to manage the squad into the ground. Which makes the storyline for Ted Lasso Season 2, which has been in production since January, clear: Lasso, this time with Rebecca’s encouragement, will need to lead his team out of England’s second tier soccer league and back into the big show. AppleTV+ must believe in Lasso as much as Rebecca does, because the show has also already been renewed for a Season 3, which series co-creator Bill Lawrence has said will be its last.

In a January podcast episode, Lawrence explained that series star Jason Sudeikis has a master plan for his character’s arc: “He’s kind of mapping it out, it’s a three-season show.” Not that Lawrence is happy with that fact. In fact, he immediately started to backtrack, daydreaming scenarios that might convince Sudeikis to stay on board. “After the third season, I will desperately try to get Mr. Sudeikis to do a…” Lawrence started. “The only way I think a fourth season of Ted Lasso exists would be if TL went and coached a soccer team that played about a block from Jason’s house in real life, you know what I mean? He’s got young kids.”

Apple TV+

In its first season, Ted Lasso emerged as arguably Apple TV+’s most successful show, winning critical praise and Golden Globe noms for best TV series and one for Sudeikis’ affecting performance in this fish-out-of-water comedy. And the network has already demonstrated it's willingness to invest in the sleeper hit. Beyond renewing it for a Season 3, Lasso's Season 2 order was upped from 10 episodes to 12. According to series actor Juno Temple, the decision was made to accommodate a story that creators felt needed to unfold more slowly.

Whatever that means for AFC Richmond's Premier League bid, it won’t be long until we find out. The second season of Ted Lasso is set to hit Apple TV+ this summer.