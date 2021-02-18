Jason Sudeikis Is Reportedly Casually Dating His Ted Lasso Costar

Following their 2020 split, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are seeing other people. Famously, Wilde is rumored to be dating "Adore You" singer Harry Styles. Now, her ex and fellow actor Sudeikis is reportedly dating his former costar. According to People sources, the Golden Globe-nominated Ted Lasso star is "casually seeing Keeley Hazell," an English model and actor.

As Sudeikis and Wilde, who share 6-year-old Otis and 4-year-old Daisy, just broke up after nine years together, it comes as no surprise that the source also told People he "isn't looking for anything serious" with Hazell. Though casual, Sudeikis and Hazell's reported relationship didn't come out of nowhere. In fact, they once worked together when Hazell had a small part in 2014's Horrible Bosses 2, which starred Sudeikis.

Hazell has also acted in Lifetime's Deadly Matrimony, E's The Royals, and the 2011 romantic drama Like Crazy. More recently, she played the role of Bex in Ted Lasso, the popular Apple TV+ series that was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. Sudeikis himself was also nominated for Best Actor in this space, but TBD if the rumored couple will appear on the virtual red carpet together for the awards ceremony, which takes place Feb. 28.

While neither Sudeikis nor Hazell has confirmed they're seeing each other, Hazell did talk about her dating life in an October 2020 interview with The Sun, the U.K. tabloid for which she used to model. "Since being single, I joined a dating app for the first time and had a few lockdown Facetime dates, but that’s all," she told the paper.

Hazell also said that she was temporarily back in London at the time and had recently ended a long-term relationship. If this month's reports are true, it might make sense that she's just as happy as Sudeikis to keep things casual as they both get back on the dating scene.