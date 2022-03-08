The Fan Theory That Teddi Will Be The Next Bachelorette Is Actually Pretty Convincing

Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor isn’t even over yet and fans already think they know who the next Bachelorette is. After the Women Tell All aired on Monday, March 7, one member of Bachelor Nation came through with a theory that might actually hold up. If they’re correct, die-hard fans of the franchise can expect 24-year-old Teddi Wright from Highland, California, to get another shot at love.

According to Twitter user @esther_seawell, Teddi will likely be the next Bachelorette because of what she wore to the Women Tell All. The nurse appeared in a chic black dress, which is the same uniform that was worn by many past Bachelorettes, including Hannah Brown, Michelle Young, and Katie Thurston. “TEDDI WEARING THAT BLACK BACHELORETTE DRESS,” Seawell tweeted.

The theory had a mixed bag of reactions. “Teddi for Bachelorette,” one fan responded. “I am so here for it!” But several other devoted Bachelor viewers pointed out that former contestants Elizabeth Corrigan and Hunter Haag were also wearing black. Not to mention, there’s currently an entire campaign for ABC to cast Gabby Windey as the Season 19 lead.

Even if Teddi isn’t cast as the next Bachelorette, men are already lining up to date her — including Clayton’s brother. During the Women Tell All, she revealed that one of the athlete’s two brothers slid into her DMs after the show. And even though she didn’t reveal which one hit her up, Clayton encouraged her to share the messages publicly.

“Both of my brothers have been vehemently denying sliding in the DMs. So Teddi, please give the people (including me) what they want and release the DMs,” Clayton tweeted as the Women Tell All aired. But later, he told Glamour that he thinks he knows which brother it was. “I think it’s Pat, my youngest brother,” he said. “Honestly, I wouldn’t put it past either of them. They both cannot be tamed.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the former football player revealed that he knew his brother was planning on sliding into her DMs. “My brother told me he was going to reach out to her,” he confessed. “I didn’t know he actually did that, but he was definitely interested. I’m sure many other people are too, so he’ll have to get in line. I can’t believe he went through with that. My brothers are loose cannons.”

Teddi, for her part, doesn’t seem too interested in striking up a romance with any of Clayton’s siblings. “I didn’t reply,” she told host Jesse Palmer after revealing that Clayton’s brother reached out. “I think one Echard boy in my lifetime was enough for me.”