The Bachelor Cast Hates Shanae Even More After Her Women Tell All Appearance

After a season of villainy, Shanae Ankney returned to face the rest of the women from Clayton Echard’s Bachelor season on Monday night’s Women Tell All special, where she managed to somehow create even more drama.

Throughout the season, the 29-year-old Ohio native feuded with basically the entire cast. She threw a plastic trophy into a pond, started #shrimpgate, mocked a contestant for her ADHD diagnosis, and lied to Clayton about what was going on in the house (namely regarding her behavior toward the other women). She even cried fake tears only to wipe them off immediately after Clayton left the room, comparing her acting skills to Meryl Streep’s in confessionals.

Needless to say, that didn’t make Shanae popular among viewers or contestants, and even Clayton admitted that he felt like an idiot for believing Shanae’s lies after watching the episodes back. Though he probably should have done it sooner, Clayton finally sent Shanae home during the Feb. 7 episode.

After leaving The Bachelor, Shanae doubled down on her villain status, even telling her critics that her “realness” isn’t for everyone. She hasn’t apologized to Clayton or any of the other contestants, and that didn’t change during the Women Tell All special, where she once again refused to apologize. In fact, Shanae made everyone hate her even more — particularly after she hurled accusations about Genevieve Parisi.

When host Jesse Palmer asked Genevieve to join Shanae in the hot seat, Shanae explained why she told Clayton that Genevieve was an “actress.” (Genevieve, if you’ll recall, is the contestant Clayton chose to keep over Shanae after their two-on-one date in Canada.) She said that she’d heard Genevieve had packed all her bags already, to which Genevieve responded that she had because the idea of a two-on-one date with Shanae stressed her out.

Shanae then alleged that after Genevieve was eliminated, she went home and “f*ck[ed] Aaron [Clancy] from Katie’s season.” Genevieve was flabbergasted, clarifying that she did meet Aaron at a bar but “didn’t even kiss him.”

Piling onto that, Shanae also called Elizabeth “toxic” and “fake,” told another contestant off for using filters on her photos, and called practically everyone else liars. The other contestants couldn’t help but call Shanae out and point out when she herself was caught lying on camera. “You’re a hypocrite and you’re a narcissistic gaslighting biotch,” Sierra told her.

But Shanae didn’t budge. When one of the women asked, “Are you ever gonna own up to everything that you did?” she simply shook her head.