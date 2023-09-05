Between the ever-expanding worlds of Knives Out and Only Murders in the Building, it’s a good time to be a fan of murder mysteries — and one recent addition to the genre goes about sleuthing in an especially novel way. Apple TV+’s The Afterparty dedicates each episode to a different character’s POV of the night of the murder. Because each version of events is different, so too is the medium it’s told in: Season 2, which premiered this summer, paid homage to everything from Jane Austen to Wes Anderson to film noir genre conventions, for example.

After the latest installment wraps up on Sept. 6, will The Afterparty return for Season 3? Fortunately, the anthology nature of the show definitely lends itself to many more seasons. Season 1 takes place at a high school reunion, and Season 2 at a family wedding. Thus Season 3 could be, well... anything! As co-creator Chris Miller recently told GamesRadar, the show’s creative team is not actively working due to the WGA strike. However, he shared, “There is a lot in store and we have a lot of plans. You never know who might pop up as the world expands, which allows for more fun.”

So even though Apple TV+ hasn’t officially announced the status of The Afterparty Season 3, it seems to be on the way. This may not be too surprising given the series’ critical acclaim, but there was a time when the team only envisioned one standalone season. So when The Afterparty got the chance to continue, “We wanted to try build on what we did before and that meant leaning into different genres and styles, pushing that even further, with more confidence,” Miller told GamesRadar.

Based on those comments, you can likely expect even more creative storytelling in a potential Season 3. Cast-wise, there will probably be a mix of familiar faces and new additions. Season 2 saw Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao reprise their roles as Detective Danner, Aniq, and Zoë, respectively, but the rest of the ensemble was largely a new group of actors — so really, anyone is possible for Season 3.

While the return of The Afterparty feels likely, its timeline is a little harder to estimate due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. As the show’s creative team noted, work is on pause — in contrast, production on Season 2 started shortly after Season 1’s finale. This may mean The Afterparty Season 3 returns a little later than usual, but that just leaves more time to imagine your dream cast or genre nods for the next installment.