Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette journey came to a happy end on Aug. 21 — but Bachelor Nation is not slowing down anytime soon. After Gerry Turner’s upcoming debut as The Golden Bachelor and the highly anticipated return to Bachelor in Paradise, there’s a whole new season of The Bachelor to look forward to! So, who’s the new Bachelor — and when does his journey for love begin?

During Charity’s live After the Final Rose special, it was revealed that Joey Graziadei will be handing out roses in 2024. Though Joey was visibly heartbroken when Charity said goodbye to him in Fiji, he said he was able to find closure since then for a very simple reason: “Watching Dotun [Olubeko] and Charity’s connection was enough for me ... It was just nice to be able to see someone so special be with her,” he told host Jesse Palmer.

So, what can fans expect from Joey’s Bachelor season? Here’s everything to know about The Bachelor Season 28.

The Bachelor Season 28 Lead

After much speculation, the new Bachelor was announced during After the Final Rose. Joey “will take a second shot at finding his perfect match” during the upcoming season, per an ABC press release. (Yes, you can likely expect lots of tennis puns to come during Joey’s Bachelor promotional cycle!)

The Bachelor Season 28 Cast

During After the Final Rose, viewers met the first contestant from Joey’s season. Lea lives in Hawaii like Joey, she shared, but expressed her frustration with the local dating scene. “It’s like a rock,” she said. “A little rock ... so I came to Los Angeles and I’m like, OK, it’s gonna get better. It’s gonna get better. It didn’t get better.” Speaking of which, Jesse gave Lea a mysterious envelope meant to be opened upon her arrival. He said it wasn’t a date card but wouldn’t reveal what it actually was. Hmm...

Christopher Willard/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

While the rest of The Bachelor Season 28 cast hasn’t been announced yet, you won’t have to wait too long to meet the contestants. The show typically shares a potential lineup of women in the fall before filming begins — so check back here soon!

The Bachelor Season 28 Premiere Date

As usual, you can likely count on The Bachelor Season 28 to begin in 2024, shortly after the holidays. For the past 15 seasons, The Bachelor premiere date has fallen on the first Monday of January — with the exception of Zach Shallcross’ season, which began a few weeks later.

This article will be updated as more details about The Bachelor Season 28 becomes available.