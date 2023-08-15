Now that Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season is drawing to a close, it’s time to start looking ahead toward the remainder of Bachelor Nation’s calendar for the year — and it’s a busy one! Not only will fans return to the beaches of Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise Season 9, but they will also watch history unfold when the first-ever Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, begins his journey for love after loss this fall.

But for many Bachelor Nation fans, there’s nothing bigger than The Bachelor proper. When the flagship show returns (likely in January, as it has for the past 15 years), who will be the next Bachelor?

Last year, Zach Shallcross was announced as the Bachelor during Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s After the Final Rose special. It’s unclear if the same thing will be happening this time, though. In fact, with a new Bachelor Nation show entering the chat, it’s possible that ABC will save the Bachelor reveal for later for some sweet, sweet suspense.

In the meantime, the current Bachelorette cast has floated a few possibilities. “Obviously, we saw an emotional goodbye with Tanner [Courtad],” Charity tells Bustle. “We didn’t really get to see a whole lot of him, but he is great. And then obviously John [Buresh] is just great. Great personality. He wishes everyone the best, and I want the best for him. So those are my two picks.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

In an interview with Minnesota’s Star Tribune, John said he would be down for either The Bachelor or Bachelor in Paradise. “One of my goals is to seek discomfort,” the 27-year-old data scientist said of looking for love on national TV. “When you get comfortable is when you stop progressing in life.” John also teased on a recent Instagram post that his “journey for love is far from over.” Hmm!

Granted, it would be unusual for a contestant eliminated before the final four to become Bachelor, as Suzana Somers (aka @BachelorData) recently pointed out on Instagram. But the analyst adds that it’s not unprecedented, with Clayton Echard and Juan Pablo Galavis both becoming the Bachelor after exiting their respective seasons in Week 6.

That’s good news for Brayden Bowers’ pick for the next Bachelor, too. “I would put my boy James [Pierce] out there,” Brayden says. “I don’t feel like people really got to see all of him. He has so much depth to him as a person. But I think that he would make a stand-up Bachelor, and he would make whoever he ends up marrying very happy. He’s a good dude.” (Charity’s a fan, too, telling Bustle at the start of the season that she could have easily given James her first impression rose.)

ABC/Craig Sjodin

If you want to speculate even more, of course, you’ll have to be OK with knowing how Charity’s season ends. So on that note... potential spoilers ahead!

Reality Steve reports that Charity’s final rose goes to Dotun Olubeko and that they’ve been happily engaged since filming. This means Joey Graziadei, Xavier Bonner, and Aaron Bryant are all part of that coveted final-four pool that makes a Bachelor appointment more likely.

To further narrow things down, Reality Steve adds that Aaron went on to film Bachelor in Paradise and ended the show in a relationship — which could rule out a Bachelor run, depending on whether the relationship lasted beyond production. (Obviously, they don’t always last!)

Meanwhile, Xavier’s reveal that he’d been unfaithful — and Charity’s perspective that he hadn’t learned or grown from the experience — seemed to tank his Bachelor odds. So if the franchise pattern holds true, Joey could be a strong contender for the Season 28 spot.