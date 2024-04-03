Daisy Kent Tried To “Force” A Connection With Bachelor Joey Graziadei

The Bachelor’s Daisy Kent is getting candid about her time on the show. The Season 28 runner-up discussed her relationship with Joey Graziabei on the April 2 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, admitting there “was something always missing” between them during filming.

“I was kind of trying to force it to be there because I felt like we are a lot alike in ways,” she explained. “I think for a period of the show, I just kind of ignored it. And then when it got to the ending, I was like, ‘Yeah. I’m right. There is something missing between us.’”

In the show’s dramatic finale on March 25, Daisy shocked fans by eliminating herself before Joey handed his final role to the Season 28 winner, Kelsey Anderson.

During her recent podcast interview, Daisy also revealed that she first picked up on an “energy between” Joey and Kelsey during the hometown dates, but “just blocked it out” at the time. “I was just so filled with anxiety,” she continued. “Everything just started to physically hurt my whole body. I was just like, ‘This doesn’t feel right.’”

The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent. Disney/John Fleenor

Recalling her self-elimination at the finale, Daisy also disclosed that she had informed Kelsey of her plans beforehand. “My reason [for] going to talk to Kelsey was from a friendship standpoint,” she added on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “I know they both really cared about me, and I wanted them to know that I was going to be OK and that I supported them.”

What Bachelor Nation Didn’t See

While viewers were gripped by her shocking Bachelor exit, Daisy revealed “there was a lot more” said between herself and Kelsey that fans didn’t get to witness.

“[We were] just talking about how I was feeling, talking about how she was feeling, talking about [how] we want the best for each other,” she continued. “She knew it was her and she knew it wasn’t me. And she said, ‘I’ve been worried about you all week because I felt that it was going to be me.’”

In her own Bachelor Happy Hour appearance in March, Kelsey shared her honest reaction to Daisy’s finale bombshell, revealing that her “wonderful” costar “had really good intent.”