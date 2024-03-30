The Bachelor Season 28’s finale ended with “a real ‘most shocking’ moment in Bachelor history” thanks to runner-up Daisy Kent. After realizing her fellow finalist, Kelsey Anderson, had a stronger connection with Joey Graziadei, Kent took herself out of the equation, wishing them both well. Since then, Kent’s had months to heal, and she gave fans an update on how she’s doing on Instagram just days after the finale aired.

Post-Show Updates

Kent stuck to a short and sweet post when the finale aired on March 25. “On to the next adventure … beyond thankful for this journey,” she wrote. Over the next few days, she followed it up with some content that featured fellow contestants she bonded with during the show (including Anderson), plus a finale photo captioned, “imagine how much I can love the right person.” Her March 28 update, however, really delved into her Bachelor experience.

“You see the thing about life is you can never be certain what’s coming,” she began. “How unexpected this whole journey was, but how beautiful it is to look back on. I’ll forever be grateful for the people I met, the places, and the moments that changed my perspective. I believe life is about how we love people, how we embrace our differences, how we can take what we were given and turn it into light. “

Daisy Kent during the “After the Final Rose” special John Fleenor/Disney

Coming Up Roses Daisies

Kent went on to shed light on how she’s doing now and her positive takeaways from The Bachelor. “I’ve regained my confidence [and] found my light again,” she added. “We are complex beings meaning we are not one thing, one emotion, one simple feeling. Often we are consumed by one emotion, but I think the difficulty lies when we’re consumed by not one but many. I’ve learned you have to feel it all to allow more love in sometimes.”

Next up came her thank-yous. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me during this journey,” she wrote. “The friendships made [and] the people I met will always make me look back and smile. Thank you @bachelorabc @bachelornation for the time of my life [and] helping share my story in such a beautiful way.”

Kent left her post on a very positive note. She cheers-ed “to more of the unexpected” with a clinking-glasses emoji, and then signed off with “No more roses, just daisies.”

Skipping The Bachelorette

Though Kent seemed like a shoo-in to be the next Bachelorette, she’s serious with her no-roses line. She followed up her self-elimination with another surprise for fans during the “After the Final Rose” special. When it looked like Jesse Palmer was going to announce her as the next Bachelorette, she told him she’s not ready for the role.

“I’m healthy and I’m happy and I haven’t had those two things in a really long time,” Kent said. “And so, right now, I know it’s a time for me to focus on the things I love, and the people I love, and so right now... no. I’m not ready. And that’s OK, and I’m really proud of myself for realizing that.”