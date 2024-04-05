The Bachelor’s Kelsey Anderson has trepidations about living with Joey Graziadei. In a joint interview with Us Weekly, the recently engaged couple discussed moving in together, and Kelsey voiced one of her biggest concerns.

“I think I’m nervous about him leaving the toilet seat up,” she admitted, prompting Joey to chime in, “I need to work on that one. We’ll take it one step at a time.”

Joey proposed to Kelsey during the dramatic Bachelor Season 28 finale on March 25. Speaking to the outlet, the pair said they’re enjoying “happy couple weekends” while living separately, but are ready to live under the same roof.

“I think what I’m most excited about is the ability to be around each other so much,” Joey said of the couple moving in together. “We finally will be able to just do small things together.” As it stands, The Bachelor stars plan on residing in Kelsey’s New Orleans hometown before moving to New York City in the summer of 2024.

“I don’t know if it’s all the early 2000s rom-coms that I’ve watched, but something about [New York] is so intriguing to me,” Kelsey confessed. “I don’t care if I hate it or love it; I just need to go experience it, and Joey’s fully supporting that.”

The Bachelor's Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei. Disney/Jan Thijs

Meanwhile, the couple again addressed their accidental Bachelor finale spoiler, which occurred weeks before their engagement when fans noticed they’d been sharing social media posts from the same location.

“We were at a house together that weekend. We were trying to be very smart with what our backgrounds were,” Joey explained to Us Weekly. “It was a slip-up, [but] we were shocked that people found out that it was the same background in the house.”

As for the scrutiny that comes with being part of Bachelor Nation, the couple are optimistic it won’t hurt their relationship.

“We don’t need reassurance from people that don’t actually know us,” Kelsey stated, to which Joey added, “We’ll figure out how to navigate that day by day. It’s something that we’re trying not to focus on too much because we got so many other things that we’re excited about that we do want to focus on.”