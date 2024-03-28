Joey & Kelsey Address Accidentally Spoiling The Bachelor Finale

The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson have addressed that finale spoiler. Season 28 of the reality dating show culminated on March 25 with the couple getting engaged during a dramatic final episode. However, some Bachelor sleuths had already figured out the show’s conclusion long before it aired.

On Feb. 20, one eagle-eyed fan on Reddit posted screenshots of Joey and Kelsey’s individual social media posts that appeared to show they were staying at the same rental home. Meanwhile, others noted how some features in the background of their videos appeared to match — suggesting Joey had given Kelsey his final rose.

The newly engaged couple has now addressed the finale spoiler in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, admitting they were shocked Bachelor fans managed to figure it out. “Is there anything you want to say to the sleuths who put that together?” the interview asked the pair, to which Kelsey quipped, “Ya’ll are good.”

“Bravo,” Joey added. “We tried our best. I was in front of a white wall. She went outside. We are shocked that they put two and two together. We will never underestimate them ever again.”

Joey and Kelsey on 'The Bachelor.' Photo via ABC Disney/John Fleenor

This wasn’t the only potential spoiler to have surfaced during The Bachelor Season 28. In November 2023, the Bachelor Nation’s most trusted blogger, Reality Steve, reported that contestant Daisy Kent made it to the series finale but wasn’t sure if she and Joey got engaged.

In a January interview with Decider, Joey teased something that “hasn’t happened before” occurs in the Season 28 finale, leading to speculation that, as Reality Steve predicted, Daisy did make it to the end, but might’ve just missed out on the final rose.

As fans witnessed in the last episode on March 25, Daisy was indeed in the running for Joey’s proposal. However, in a shocking twist, she eliminated herself upon realizing Kelsey had won the Bachelor’s heart.

It wasn’t just the Bachelor Nation keeping a close eye on the season. Famous fans like Kylie Jenner, who reacted to the finale on Instagram, have also followed Joey and Kelsey’s love story.

“I saw Kylie Jenner posted a story after the finale and was like ‘The Bachelor finale got us’ or something like that,” Kelsey told Entertainment Tonight. “I was like, ‘Kylie Jenner watched me?’”