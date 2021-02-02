Bachelor Nation’s resident socialite is well aware of her privilege. The Bachelor's Kit Keenan opened up about her mother, fashion designer Cynthia Rowley, during an appearance on Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin’s podcast Bachelor Happy Hour on Tuesday, Feb. 2 and took the opportunity to object to her “socialite” title on Matt James’ season to find love. The fashion student also explained that her life isn’t always a catwalk.

“I felt that it completely diminished my accomplishments,” Kit said of the title. “I’m a senior at NYU right now. I’m studying fashion and business. I have been a small business owner since my freshman year of college. I host a podcast biweekly with my mom.” While Kit admitted that she “definitely came in strong [on] night one with the whole Gossip Girl vibe,” she told Rachel and Becca that “there’s a lot more to me than nice cars and having a public figure as a mother.”

Kit added that her mother, a respected New York-based designer who founded her own fashion line in the 1980s, is her “No. 1 supporter” and “lifeline” — and that it was “really tough” to be away from her family while filming at the Pennsylvania resort.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I have been given so much in my life and I have so many amazing opportunities and experiences that, you know, with all of that comes some explaining and some rightful people saying, ‘You are so privileged,’” Kit said of her upbringing. “I know that. I try all the time to be comfortable with that. At the end of the day, it’s not like I’m going to fashion shows every day.”

The interview comes after the fashion student scored a one-on-one date with Matt in Monday’s episode, where she similarly discussed her mother during their baking time. “Growing up, my mom being such a success story, I think that I was protecting myself and getting in touch with my emotions is something I’ve never practiced before,” she told Matt. “Being here and letting those walls down is the first time I’ve ever really had to be vulnerable, so I think that’s the hardest part, is knowing once one wall is down, you get to see all of me.”

The Bachelor airs on Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m.