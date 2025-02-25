Grant Ellis’ Bachelor season has breezed by, and by Week 5 in Edinburgh, Scotland, hometowns loomed on the horizon.

As the Season 29 lead deliberated on whose families he’d be visiting for the pivotal week, his final seven contenders reckoned with drama and insecurities about the journey ahead.

Here’s a recap of Week 5 — including why Carolina Sofía left The Bachelor with a last-minute attempt to “bury the hatchet.”

The Bachelor Meets Bridgerton

The first one-on-one date of the week went to Juliana Pasquarosa. The pair took a helicopter ride to a stunning estate where they had fun trying on traditional garb — a kilted Grant! — before enjoying a Bridgerton-esque ballroom dance, complete with a string cover of The Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).”

Later, during dinner, Juliana opened up to Grant about the meaning behind her “bubbly” exterior. Growing up, she was in the “difficult position” of being close to a loved one experiencing addiction.

It took away from her childhood, she said, as she felt like she couldn’t verbalize the anger and confusion she was going through. Laughing and smiling is her “coping mechanism,” she said. “I spent a lot of my life being really sad.”

Disney/Matt Sayles

Grant resonated with Juliana’s experience, and said it was like “looking at a reflection of myself.” He showed her his lone wolf tattoo — and said he handled things by himself growing up, too.

The conversation brought Grant closer to Juliana, who admitted she may be “falling in love.”

He assured Juliana that he feels “very strongly” about her, too. “I do see a future when I look at you,” he said. “And I see a partner that’s going to build me up. And those days that you don’t feel good, I’m going to carry you, and we’re going to get through it together.”

A Stressful Group Date

Next, it was time for a group date, which started on a glum note for Zoe McGrady. Her presence at the outing meant she wouldn’t be getting the season’s last one-on-one date, and it would be rare for a contestant to progress to hometowns without having had one.

But Zoe resolved to stay positive during the group outing, which saw Grant and the women don all the tartan (Traitors vibes!) and play some traditional Scottish games.

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Carolina was upset and sitting out some of the activities, which prompted Grant to pull her aside for a check-in. The rest of the women were unhappy, with Dina Lupancu calling out Carolina’s “disdain” for the date.

Sitting down with Grant, Carolina tearfully admitted to feeling like it was “so obvious” Grant wouldn’t be choosing her. He nearly agreed. “Sometimes it’s better to let go than to hold onto something that’s not [working],” he said. “But you have to tell me how you feel, so I can work around that.”

Ultimately, Grant said he was “emotionally invested” in Carolina, and the pair decided to continue.

Later, at the afterparty, Grant reassured Zoe when she pointed out she hadn’t received a one-on-one date. He said he appreciated her opening up last week. “I will say that all it takes is one conversation,” he said, signaling that she isn’t necessarily behind her castmates.

Disney/John Fleenor

Elsewhere, the women’s conflict with Carolina continued — with Dina saying her fellow contestant “decided to monopolize Grant’s time” earlier in the day. She later said she felt “played” by Carolina, who she stuck up for last week.

Feeling singled out, Carolina decided she was “done playing nice” with her castmates and opted to spend more time with Grant, where they talked about hometowns. Carolina’s only reservation was that she didn’t want her family to get attached if it was “for nothing.”

Disney/John Fleenor

In her conversation with Grant, Dina tried to steer him away from Carolina. “I think you’re smart, I think you’re intuitive, I think you know what’s up, and I trust that you’ll make a good decision,” she said.

Her words left Grant uncertain. “I’ve had too many women talk about Carolina,” he said. “And at some point, I’m questioning… is it her?”

Grant & Litia Tied The Knot (No, Really)

Grant set that concern aside for his next one-on-one date: a day exploring Edinburgh with Litia Garr.

After sampling haggis and whisky and taking a turn on the bagpipes, the pair met up with some friendly locals who informed them of the Scottish roots of the phrase “tying the knot” — and helped them do just that. “Everyone can pack it up,” Litia joked in a confessional. “Thanks for playing!”

Disney/Matt Sayles

The date exemplified that Grant and Litia were serious about a potential future together. At dinner, she opened up about her Mormon faith and said she typically hasn’t dated outside of it. While he wondered how that would work logistically, he said in a confessional that “Litia is worth it.”

Despite not sharing the same religion, Grant and Litia opened up about prioritizing God in their lives and future families, too. Following a tearful conversation in which he talked about turning to God as a lonely child, he said he found a “safe space” in Litia.

“I’m falling for you,” he told her. “You’re amazing, you’re beautiful, you’re smart, you’re funny, and you’re ready. And I’m ready. And when two people meet and they’re ready, I think that some amazing things can happen.”

Disney/John Fleenor

The pair’s date ended with a serenade by Emeli Sandé and a big confession from Litia, who told the camera that hearing Grant open up “made me want to love him.”

A producer asked, “Do you?”

“Yeah,” Litia quickly responded.

A Message Before The Rose Ceremony

Finally, it was time for the Week 5 rose ceremony, but not before a brief interruption from Carolina, who pulled Dina aside to “bury the hatchet.”

She thanked Dina for her support last week and apologized for how things turned out. “I know that even if I’ve meant well, I’ve messed up,” she said. “I’m not perfect, and I’m never going to be. But I’m here to listen, and I just want us to be good.”

The ladies returned to the rose ceremony, where Zoe broke tradition and received a rose that would bring her to hometowns, despite never having had a one-on-one with Grant.

Sarafiena Watkins, Alexe Godin, and Carolina were eliminated.