It is hard to imagine Cassandra Ferguson doing anything other than competing on some form of The Bachelor, but earning roses on TV is not what Cassandra Ferguson is doing now. The 28-year-old former NBA dancer appeared on The Bachelor season 18 in 2014, Bachelor in Paradise season 2 in 2015, and Bachelor in Paradise season 5 in 2018. But in 2020, Ferguson's Bachelor days seem to be behind her, and she is keeping a much lower profile than in years past.

Unlike many Bachelor alums and reality TV stars in general, Ferguson seems content to let her fame fade into the background as she lives a quiet, normal life. The three-time Bachelor star doesn't even appear to have a personal social media account these days, and instead seems to only possess an Instagram account for her business. Ferguson is a makeup artist, and a pretty darn good one by the looks of her IG page. Most of her posts show off the makeup she's done for numerous clients of hers, but once in a while, she'll post a selfie. The selfies are never just about her, though, as Ferguson keeps things professional by listing the products she uses and only using hashtags related to makeup artistry. In other words, don't expect to find any references to The Bachelor on her page.

At least some of the time, Ferguson works out of Salon Bliss, which has locations in the Detroit, MI suburbs of Rochester Hills and Shelby Township. According to the salon's website, Ferguson "offers traditional makeup services for weddings and special events, permeant and semi permeant makeup tattoos, as well as eyelash extensions. Her goal is to help a client simplify their morning routine and boost their confidence." Ferguson also operates her own independent business website at cassandrafergie.com. There, she offers clients the opportunity to book appointments and ask questions, while also providing details about the services she offers and their prices. If you're in the market and are curious, the Bachelor alum offers bridal makeup for $125, microblading for $450, and a scalp mircopigmentation from her will run you anywhere from $350 to $1,000.

So you now what Cassandra Ferguson does for a living, you know where she's living, but you still don't know whom she's dating. And... you won't. That may surprise you, as Ferguson has had some pretty high-profile relationships in the past. She has been romantically linked to three of her Bachelor co-stars. Ferguson dated both Justin Reich and Jonathan Holloway after her run on BiP season 2, and got close to Jordan Mauger during her last BiP stint. But her most famous relationship was with former NBA guard Rodney Stuckey. The two met while Stuckey played for the Detroit Pistons (Ferguson was formerly a dancer for the team, per WZZM13 in Grand Rapids, MI), and they had a son named Trey in 2011. When she made her Bachelor debut in 2014, she and Stuckey were no longer an item, but they ended up getting engaged in May of that same year, according to People. The engagement didn't last long, however, and by 2015 Ferguson was proudly describing herself as a single mother again. She may be single today, too, but with her private online life, it's hard to say.

Cassandra Ferguson may be well-known to Bachelor Nation thanks to her trifecta of stints in the dating franchise, but these days, she seems happier living a life outside the spotlight.