The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron almost didn’t make it past the first night. The reality star appeared on Season 15 of the dating show, led by Hannah Brown, who recently recalled her first interactions with Cameron on the show.

Appearing on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Brown said Cameron made a terrible first impression. “I thought he was drunk or something was wrong with him when we first [met],” she said. “I asked the producers to check on him. I was like, ‘I think there's something going on.’”

“I'm like, ‘Is this guy here with us? I'm not sure. He is obviously attractive,’” she continued. “There wasn't actually a connection with him the first night.”

Speaking to hosts, and fellow Bachelor Nation stars, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Brown said she now believes Cameron “was just nervous” and shared that “his eyes were barely open” during their initial meeting.

When asked if she almost “cut” Cameron from The Bachelorette on the first day, she also admitted, “I almost did, because I didn't talk [to him].”

Brown ultimately got engaged to Jedd Wyatt on Season 15, with Cameron finishing as the runner-up. However, the winning couple quickly ended their engagement when she discovered he already had a girlfriend.

The Bachelorette stars Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown. ABC / 'The Bachelorette'

Cameron recalled missing out on Brown’s final rose in the Season 15 finale. “I was very upset,” he confessed on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “I definitely cried a little bit, got a 12-pack of beer, sat in the bathtub for two hours, put on some Juice WRLD and cried and got over it.”

Tyler’s Bachelor Future

Brown has since moved on from her Bachelorette days and announced she is engaged to her new fiancé, Adam Woolard, in August 2023.

As for Cameron, The Bachelor producers are said to be keeping a close eye on their potential future lead.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live in April 2024, Cameron told host Andy Cohen that he’s been asked “probably about four, five times” to star on the show. Although he would “never say never,” he isn’t signing up anytime soon.

“My theory in life is to tell the greatest story you can tell. Maybe one day, down the road, it could be a cool story, but not right now,” he explained.