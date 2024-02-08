Most people won’t ever experience the jittery chaos of walking into the Bachelor mansion for the first time, but Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron says speed-dating is about as close as you can get.

“You probably get more time with speed-dating than you would with The Bachelor, Night One. I didn’t get to meet Hannah [Brown] on Night One,” he tells Bustle at a speed-dating night he hosted with LEGO on Feb. 7 in New York.

While he hopes the event sparked matches, he was coy about his own love life, including his upcoming Valentine’s Day plans. “I think I'm going to be back in Jupiter, so if I do something romantic, it'll either be on the boat or I’ll find a nice little plate restaurant. Just something pretty easy.”

Below, Cameron talks about his most disastrous Valentine’s Day, dating twin sisters, and his theory as to why Gerry Turner sent Patty Cuculo James — his best friend Matt James’ mom — home from The Golden Bachelor.

What was your most memorable Valentine’s Day?

One year, I’m dating this girl who lives seven hours away, and she goes, “I can’t make it for Valentine’s Day.” I was like, “No big deal.”

My dad just got done hunting and he has deer meat on him. I was like, “Pops, come over and we'll cook it up.” We’re mid-making pasta and deer meat and all this stuff, and all of a sudden, there’s a knock on the door. I open it and it’s my girlfriend in a trench coat and the whole outfit, you know. I was like, Oh boy, this isn’t good.

I’m like, “Do you want deer meat?” She’s like, “No.”

I could just see her fuming because I didn’t telepathically know that she was coming into town. I had to make up and kiss her butt the rest of the weekend. I still to this day don't understand how I can be in trouble for that.

Let’s say you see a stranger out in public and you’re interested in them. What should you do?

Make it quick. “Hey, would love to meet you for coffee or a drink — here’s my number.” Boom. Confidence is everything.

Have you done that?

Once, there was a really pretty girl on the plane and we were hitting it off. I asked for her number and she said, “Yeah, I’d love to go out with you.” I sent her a text right away and got back, “Who’s this?” I was like [to the girl on the plane], “You gave me the wrong number.” She was like, “Oh my God, it’s my twin sister’s.” So I ended up going out with twin sisters.

We’ve all been in those situations where someone’s asking for your number and you don’t really have a way out without making them feel bad. Since college, I’ve been notorious for giving my little brother’s number.

Do you have any advice for someone going on a first date?

Fellas, if you're going to take a special somebody out on the first date, you must bring her flowers and you must pick her up at her door. All right? We're going to bring back the romance. All this “meet me somewhere, meet me...” — no. We’re in New York City, walk her to the place, take care of her.

Who should be the Golden Bachelorette?

The Kris Jenner double, Susan Noles. I've seen some funny takes from her, I think she's great.

What did you think of watching Patty on The Golden Bachelor?

I just think Gerry [Turner] can’t handle Matt's mom. She's a rocket. She's hot and he couldn't take it, so he got rid of her Night One. Sometimes you get intimidated by women, especially women of tall stature like her.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.