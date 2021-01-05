Matt James' First Impression Of Queen Victoria Might Surprise You

Matt James kicked off his season of The Bachelor last night, Jan. 4, and fans already can't stop talking about one particularly high maintenance contestant. Victoria, who arrived at the Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania on a throne carried by several burly men, referred to herself as "The Queen" repeatedly and it certainly didn't sit well with some of the other contestants. But how did the Bachelor himself feel about the 27-year-old health coach's approach to finding love on the first night? Apparently, he was into it.

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the premiere, Matt said that he liked that Victoria was unapologetically herself. "To be honest with you, I appreciated everything about Victoria's entrance and who she was because, whatever you need to do to stand out, she did it," he explained. He also said that Victoria's bold personality lightened the mood and made her stand out. "I remembered her name and it was lighthearted and it broke the ice," he continued. "It's such a tense situation and I was nervous ... it just put a smile on my face and it brought less tension to the night."

Unfortunately, it didn't seem like the other women felt the same way. "I thought that there was going to be competition, for sure," 22-year-old contestant Kit Keenan said when Victoria made her grande entrance. "You can be the queen of your little thing but like, no. I'm the president, king, CEO." In an interesting turn of events, Matt revealed to Jimmy that Victoria was actually well-liked among the other women. "I know she was popular with the other girls," he said. And when he was asked if he only kept her around because producers told him to, he answered honestly. "No, that wasn't the case," he said. "She was great, I really enjoyed Victoria."

While it's unclear just how long Queen Victoria will stick around this season, it's safe to say she probably won't be Matt's final choice. When Jimmy asked if he plans on marrying the Los Angeles resident, Matt froze before letting out a laugh. So who will he marry? The talk show host's wife has some ideas. "Do you want to see who my wife picked?" Jimmy asked. "I'm going to be watching your face very closely here."

The late-night host then revealed that his wife's final picks are Bri, Abigail, and Rachael. And even though Abigail received the first impression rose, Jimmy's wife thinks that Rachael will be the woman that Matt proposes to in the end. Of course, Matt kept a straight face throughout but did crack a bit of a smile when Jimmy mentioned Abigail's name. "I will say that your wife has great taste," he said, neither confirming nor denying the predictions.

As for Rachael, she does seem like an early frontrunner this season. When Matt entered the resort after greeting the women outside, the 24-year-old was extremely touched that he started his journey with a prayer. "I had a feeling I was going to be infatuated with him, but the fact that he opened up with a prayer just struck a nerve for me," the graphic designer told the cameras. "I didn't expect to feel like this so soon. He's everything I expected him to be and more."

Luckily, it seemed that Matt felt the same way. Once they had a chance to sit down and chat, Matt said that he was "blown away" by the Georgia native. "Rachael, she's beautiful, she's articulate, she's sexy, and she's being open and vulnerable. That's what I've asked these women to do and she's taking that challenge head-on."

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.