Nirvana’s “Something in the Way” is enjoying a resurgence thanks to its inclusion in The Batman soundtrack. Fans are rushing to listen to the song, which has enjoyed a staggering 1200% increase in streams on Spotify. The track is played twice in the Warner Bros. superhero spectacular. At the beginning of the film, it accompanies an early sighting of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne. We hear the song once more towards the end, as Batman heroically fights a pack of the Riddler’s loyal followers. As such, Nirvana’s grunge track is the ideal accompaniment to Pattinson’s alternative, eyeliner-wearing take on Batman. Below, discover the sad meaning behind “Something in the Way.”

Originally released as part of Nirvana’s 1991 LP “Nevermind,” the track has a darker background than you might think. “Something In The Way” is more than just a song, it’s a story, and a personal one at that. Opening with the line “Underneath the bridge, tarp has sprung a leak,” Kurt Cobain narrates the dark story of the homelessness he experienced in his youth. He narrates the mundanity of his existence after being kicked out of the family home. “The animals I’ve trapped have all become my pets, and I’m living off of grass,” he reveals. The chorus’ repeated phrase, “something in the way,” signifies Cobain’s emotional turmoil. Although he’s seeking to find a way out of his bleak situation, he’s held back by something blocking his way.

Eerily, the band performed the track on MTV Unplugged shortly before Cobain took his own life in 1994. Whilst recording, Cobain whispered the vocals so softly that the band’s producer, Butch Vig, had to turn the recording levels up to maximum volume. Although Nirvana had a relatively short stint in the music industry, the band more than made their mark — their song being included in The Batman is proof of the lasting impact they made in the world.

Read the full lyrics, here:

Underneath the bridge

Tarp has sprung a leak

And the animals I've trapped

Have all become my pets

And I'm living off of grass

And the drippings from my ceiling

It's okay to eat fish

Cause they don't have any feelings

Something in the way

Mmm-mmm

Something in the way, yeah

Mmm-mmm

Something in the way

Mmm-mmm

Something in the way, yeah

Mmm-mmm

Something in the way

Mmm-mmm

Something in the way, yeah Mmm-mmm

