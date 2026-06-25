After five seasons and countless mouthwatering dishes — I still dream about Sydney’s omelette — The Bear is drawing to a close with its fifth and final season on June 25. But will the Emmy-winning series really be over?

In 2024, FX executive John Landgraf told Variety that decisions about The Bear’s longevity would come down to creator Christopher Storer. “It’s about, how much more story does he have to tell?” So, it would seem that Storer’s intention was indeed to stop the ride here. Then again, The Bear has previously embraced unconventional story rollouts, as with the recent one-off prequel episode, “Gary.” Might future check-ins be possible — even outside of the confines of the series’ main run?

Matty Matheson, who plays one of the Fak brothers, Neil, and serves as executive producer on The Bear, tells Bustle that he’d be interested in a genre-bending superhero story for the show’s beloved pastry chef. “I’m thinking, like, Pastry Man,” Matheson says. “Like, I want Marcus fighting crime in Chicago, just shooting donut guns.”

Lionel Boyce supports this bold new direction for his character, offering the tagline: “Fighting crime, parkour, pastries.”

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White — who play chefs Sydney and Carmen — both voiced their praise for Storer and future ideas he might have for The Bear. “I would always listen to anything that Chris had, or anything Chris was thinking about,” White says.

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Edebiri agrees, “We’ve just been so fortunate to get to play these characters and be in this world with each other, and we have a lot of fondness for this world and each other, and this work that we’ve gotten to do.” Should Storer come calling with a new idea, she’d only have one question. “I would just be like... what is it?”

In the meantime, of course, The Bear alums can be seen, well, just about everywhere. Edebiri stars in the upcoming Apple TV rom-com series Prodigies and earned critical acclaim for her role in the film Clarissa, which premiered at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. White stars in the upcoming Social Network sequel, The Social Reckoning, and he’s not the only one having a blockbuster year.

Boyce had a scene-stealing turn in Project Hail Mary, Matheson lent his voice to Toy Story 5, and Liza Colón-Zayas can be seen in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. And later this year, Ebon Moss-Bachrach reprises his own Marvel-ous role, The Thing, in Avengers: Doomsday. The family is busy!