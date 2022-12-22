Revisit These Throwback Photos Of The Best Man Cast, 23 Years Later

Streaming
Plus, what they’ve said about ending the beloved franchise.
Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Twenty-three years after The Best Man and nine after the film’s bittersweet holiday sequel, Harper, Jordan, and co. are back for The Best Man: The Final Chapters. As you prepare to marathon the Peacock limited series, out Dec. 22, here’s a look back at the cast over the years.
Universal Pictures
Taye Diggs played Harper in the 1999 film — one of his earliest roles, following How Stella Got Her Groove Back. More recently, Diggs has starred on Private Practice and All American, and even hosts the reality dating show Back in the Groove.