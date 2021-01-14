Everything You Need To Know About The Biden Inauguration Performances

The Biden-Harris administration is about to begin, and the future president and VP have lined up some superstars to help kick off their term. Joe Biden's presidential inauguration will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and feature many A-list performers throughout the day. On Jan. 14, the Inaugural Committee announced that Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez would take the stage at the swearing-in ceremony. Gaga has been selected to sing the National Anthem, a fitting choice given how closely she has worked with Biden over the years, even making a speech and performing at his final campaign rally prior to the election.

In addition to the official ceremony, Tom Hanks will also host "Celebrating America," a primetime special featuring even more A-list performers that's set to air the evening after the inauguration at 8:30 p.m. It's a stark contrast to Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration, which most artists declined to participate in, with many choosing to attend the historic Women's March instead. This year, there will actually be some spectacle — even if just virtually. Here's everything you need to know about the inauguration performances.

Lady Gaga

The coveted honor of singing the U.S. National Anthem at Biden's swearing-in ceremony belongs to Lady Gaga. According to the Biden-Harris Inaugural Committee, the singer will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" on the West front of the U.S. Capitol. This will mark the second time that she has performed the anthem, following her rendition at Super Bowl 50 in 2016. Gaga posted the news on social media, saying that she was "deeply honored" to be selected for the job and excited to "celebrate the historic inauguration."

Jennifer Lopez

Jenny From the Block is about to glow up to Jenny From the White House. J.Lo is set to give a special performance during Biden's swearing-in ceremony, headlining the event alongside Gaga. While it has not been confirmed what she'll be performing at the inauguration, Chrissy Teigen has a particularly great idea.

Demi Lovato

The current commander-in-chief should be afraid. Demi Lovato is set to perform as part of the "Celebrating America" special, and while the singer has not confirmed what she'll be performing, she certainly has options. In October, she released the politically charged ballad "Commander In Chief," in which she goes after Trump. Following the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, she hinted on Twitter that she was recording a new song inspired by "today’s assault on democracy."

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is also set to perform during the "Celebrating America" special. While it's not confirmed what he's set to perform, would there anything more patriotic than an *NSYNC reunion? The correct answer is no.