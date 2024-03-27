Sabrina Bryan is ready for a Cheetah Girls reunion. The actor reflected on the Disney Channel original movie on the Sex, Lies and Spray Tans podcast, teasing that a sequel might be on the way.

“The Cheetah Girls would most likely do a movie,” Bryan explained when asked by host Cheryl Burke if a reunion is indeed on the cards. “I feel like there's hints out there that there's something going on,” she continued. “I’d really love to do a reunion show. I would love to get on a stage and kill it again with my girls.”

When pressed about whether or not a Cheetah Girls reunion, either on stage or on screen, will actually come to fruition, Bryan added, “Rumblings and steps, I think, are starting to possibly happen. Nothing's been green-lit. I don't think, not yet.”

Released in 2003, The Cheetah Girls tells the story of four friends — Galleria (Raven Symoné), Chanel (Adrienne Bailon-Houghton), Aquanette (Kiely Williams), and Dorinda (Bryan) — who rise to fame after forming a successful girl group.

The movie-musical spawned two sequels, 2006’s The Cheetah Girls 2 and 2008’s The Cheetah Girls: One World, the latter of which notably didn’t star Symoné.

The Cheetah Girls cast. Disney+

On the Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast, Bryan spoke of the “separation” she, Williams, and Bailon-Houghton often felt from co-star Symoné, who was busy filming the hit Disney sitcom That’s So Raven during The Cheetah Girls’ peak. “I think the second movie was a little tough behind the scenes,” she confessed. “I don't think you see it portrayed on camera at all.”

Bryan isn’t the only cast mate to have discussed the group’s potential revival. Speaking recently with Entertainment Tonight, Symoné also alluded to a possible reunion.

“It's gonna be interesting to see what the future holds in regards to the Cheetah Girls,” she teased. “[It was] another moment in culture that gave girl power, that gave fashion, that gave songs — very blessed to be a part of that.”