The sixth and final chapter of Netflix’s The Crown will depict the history of the royal family between the late 1990s and mid-2000s. While this especially turbulent era for the British monarchy will be fresh in the memory of some viewers, that hasn’t deterred fans from theorizing the royal drama’s conclusion.

Major storylines confirmed to be featured in The Crown Season 6 include the 2005 wedding of King Charles and Queen Camilla and the death of Princess Diana in the summer of 1997. However, some fans on Reddit are convinced they’ve figured out how the show might end.

Fans Think The Crown Might End In Tragedy

Noting how earlier seasons put particular focus on the up-and-down relationship of Queen Elizabeth II and her younger sister, Princess Margaret, one Redditor suggested that the latter's death would make for a fitting conclusion.

“They have woven the power struggles of their relationship into the show so well, and long before Elizabeth had the role of Queen, her biggest issues were always related to Margaret,” the user wrote, claiming that ending The Crown with Margaret’s death would be a “full circle moment.”

Keith Bernstein / Netflix

Others agreed that the death of the Queen’s younger sibling would make sense for the show’s ending, crediting Margaret as “one of the best characters.” However, some would prefer Peter Morgan’s royal drama to end on a lighter note.

“I would love for the show to end with the wedding of Charles and Camila,” another Redditor suggested. “This would show how the position of the royal family has shifted in favor of marrying for love after generations of forced loveless marriages.”

Margaret Is Played By An Oscar-Nominee

Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon was born in August 1930 and was the only sister of Queen Elizabeth II. The Princess played an active role in the British monarchy throughout her life, supporting the late Queen with many of her royal duties.

Margaret welcomed two children during her marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones, son Lord Linley and daughter Lady Sarah Chatto. She died at the age of 71 in February 2002 after suffering from poor health for many years.

In The Crown, Princess Margaret was portrayed by Vanessa Kirby in the drama’s first two seasons, while Helena Bonham Carter took over the role for Seasons 3 and 4. Oscar-nominated actor Lesley Manville played the late royal in The Crown’s fifth series and will do so again in the show’s final ever chapter.